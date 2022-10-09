Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale
DTM / Hockenheimring News

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider

Newly-crowned DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde has admitted he struggled to sleep ahead of this weekend’s championship finale at Hockenheim.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider
Listen to this article

Van der Linde defeated Mercedes’ Lucas Auer and Audi star Rene Rast in what turned out to be a three-way showdown to clinch BMW’s first drivers’ title in the DTM since 2016.

Although the South African arrived at the former Formula 1 venue with a healthy 11-point lead over nearest rival Auer, things quickly took a turn for the worse when he was hit with a 10-place grid penalty for a tyre infringement, leaving him 16th on the grid for the opening race of the weekend.

Van der Linde put in a heroic effort to climb to second position in a crash-filled race, but victory for Auer reduced his title lead to just two points going into Sunday’s title decider.

Ultimately, the 23-year-old was able to finish third in the race behind race winner Marco Wittmann and Rast to clinch his first title in Europe by 11 points, as Auer struggled to seventh with heavy success ballast on his Mercedes.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, van der Linde was relieved to have finally achieved his childhood dream of winning a DTM title after a pressure-filled weekend at Hockenheim.

“From Thursday on I couldn't really sleep every night, I had a lot of sleepless nights since last week,” he said.

“For me the best way to describe this right now is taking 300kg and taking it off my shoulders because I had so much pressure the whole weekend. 

“When you come in as a leader everyone expects you to win the championship and it sounds super easy from the outside but there are so many factors that play a part. 

"I'm just super, super happy for the team, extremely proud to finally win this championship. It's been a childhood dream of mine ever since I was four or five years old. 

“Coming from South Africa as a young boy it is extremely hard to really break through and really make it as a professional racing driver first of all and then be a champion. 

“So for me the first step was always to reach DTM and the next goal was naturally to be champion. To finally achieve this is, I don't even know how to say, f*****g unbelievable.” 

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Van der Linde had qualified sixth for the opening race of the weekend, but his Schubert team was found to have broken a rule that prevents tyres from being fitted on a car between one hour and five minutes before the start of qualifying.

The South African said he was shocked to hear he was hit with a 10-place grid penalty for the offence, having felt he had put together a strong lap to qualify on the third row of the grid.

“It was obviously hard for me to keep a cool head after I experienced what happened [on Saturday],” he said.

“I only heard about the penalty after qualifying and naturally that was a really good lap that I managed to put together in qualifying. It felt like I put a good lap together with the tools that I had and then being sixth. 

“And then my engineer came to the track and told me we have a 10-place grid penalty. I thought he was joking actually. I was like, 'you're not serious, right'? And he is like, 'no, no, it's really like that'.”

Although van der Linde didn’t feature in the battle for victory in Sunday’s finale after struggling in the opening stint and was only promoted to the final spot of the podium after a puncture for Grasser Lamborghini driver Clemens Schmid, he knew he had the title in the bag as long as he remained ahead of Auer on track.

“I had to tell my team to bring me early for a pitstop because I had zero performance on that tyre in the first stint, I was almost half a second or more too slow,” he said.

“When you have Lucas coming closer obviously it's not the nicest thing to see in the mirror. I kind of told my team to bring me earlier than expected so we boxed on lap 9 and from then on the car was a different car to drive, just based on the tyre.

“I saw Lucas falling back. Every time I came out of Sachs corner I saw him coming to Motodrom, so I had a nice little measurement of where he was. 

“And he was falling further and further back, so even though I wasn't the fastest today, seeing that is obviously motivating to know that your title contender is falling a bit further back.“

shares
comments
DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale
Previous article

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale Hockenheimring
Video Inside
DTM

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu hangs on to win Superpole race Algarve
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu hangs on to win Superpole race

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Alesi convinced son Giuliano will have stronger 2023
Super GT Super GT

Alesi convinced son Giuliano will have stronger 2023

Jean Alesi is convinced that his son Giuliano will be stronger in 2023 amid a bruising season in SUPER GT and Super Formula for the second-generation racer.

MSR aims to secure 2023 driver line-up before Gold Coast
Supercars Supercars

MSR aims to secure 2023 driver line-up before Gold Coast

The 2023 Supercars Championship grid could be set before the Gold Coast 500 as Matt Stone Racing aims to fill its second seat before the street circuit event.

Kostecki keeps cool over bizarre ute run-in
Supercars Supercars

Kostecki keeps cool over bizarre ute run-in

Brodie Kostecki has chalked his bizarre run-in with a recovery vehicle, which potentially cost him a podium finish in the Repco Bathurst 1000, up to bad luck.

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap

FIA vice president for sport Robert Reid says there has been “too much talk” and “wild speculation” ahead of Monday’s release of the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap analysis results.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.