Subscribe
Previous / Will Abt continue with Audi in DTM next year?
DTM News

DTM considering holding qualifying just before race under 2024 rules shake-up

The ADAC is contemplating a major shift in the DTM weekend format that would see qualifying take place immediately before the race in 2024.

By:
Start action

Under the current schedule, the starting grid for each race is decided by a 20-minute shootout at 9am, when many fans are yet to reach the track.

As part of the proposed shake-up, a shorter qualifying could take place at 1pm, followed immediately by the race at 1:30pm - the standard starting time for all DTM races.

This would give teams little time to plan their strategies for the race, which in theory should lead to more entertaining action on track.

This plan would also help in condensing a DTM meeting from three days to just two, as practice can be moved from Friday to Saturday morning. 

ProSieben, which broadcasts DTM in Germany and Austria, has put its support behind the proposal, which would also allow it to show qualifying on TV for the first time.

"I find the idea exciting from a TV point of view, because we would have one more live event in the programme," Alexander Wilffing, the head of motorsport at ProSieben, told Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com. 

"Besides, that [qualifying/race rapid-fire format] would be a unique selling point for the DTM in motorsport. The exact implementation and what that would mean for the preliminary coverage would have to be looked at in detail."

The idea has also been well received by the paddock, with the head of a team saying: “That would significantly improve the show and would also be great for the spectators.”

The DTM could also keep qualifying at the same time, but shorten the session from 20 minutes to just 10, making it more compact and exciting. However, this may not go down well with the Mercedes contingent, as the AMG GT3 takes longer to get its tyres up to temperature than other cars on the grid.

Testing ban also under consideration

Christian Engelhart, Toksport WRT Porsche 911 GT3-R

Christian Engelhart, Toksport WRT Porsche 911 GT3-R

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Another proposal that has been floated for 2024 is a ban on testing. DTM teams currently spend a considerable number of resources to hold private tests on almost every track on the calendar. 

The ADAC had been reluctant to ban testing outright at the beginning of the year, as the wide usage of GT3 cars in multiple championships makes it nearly impossible to regulate any running outside of race weekends.

One way around this problem, as suggested by teams, would be for DTM to move away from standard Pirelli GT3 rubber and adopt Confidential Tyres.

Confidential Tyres are produced by a number of manufacturers, including DTM’s current partner Pirellli, and are specifically designed for the Nurburgring-Nordschleife. If the DTM were to move to Confidential Tyres, it would be easier to catch teams illegally running them in a private test.

The majority of GT3 championships around the world currently run on Pirelli’s standard GT3 tyres and are widely available to teams.

But such a move won’t come without issues, as the Balance of Performance for DTM and most other series is set based on data gathered using standard Pirelli GT3 tyres.

This would mean SRO would have to determine a separate BoP for the DTM, and it would have considerably less data to accurately balance the relative performance of cars.

shares
comments

Will Abt continue with Audi in DTM next year?
More from
Sven Haidinger
Will Abt continue with Audi in DTM next year?

Will Abt continue with Audi in DTM next year?

DTM

Will Abt continue with Audi in DTM next year? Will Abt continue with Audi in DTM next year?

DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection

DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection

DTM

DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection

Porsche squad Manthey wants DTM race at Nordschleife in 2024

Porsche squad Manthey wants DTM race at Nordschleife in 2024

DTM
Red Bull Ring

Porsche squad Manthey wants DTM race at Nordschleife in 2024 Porsche squad Manthey wants DTM race at Nordschleife in 2024

Latest news

COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner

COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field

Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field

FE Formula E

Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe