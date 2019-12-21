Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

DTM finalising hybrid powertrain spec for 2022 debut

shares
comments
DTM finalising hybrid powertrain spec for 2022 debut
By:
Dec 21, 2019, 12:50 PM

DTM boss Gerhard Berger says the series is currently working on the specification of its hybrid powertrain in what is expected to be a single-spec solution.

The DTM announced during the 2019 season that it would implement hybridisation for the '22 season and Berger, who previously described such move as a marketing gimmick, admitted it was now a requirement for manufacturers inside and outside the DTM.

Recently, the DTM unveiled a vision for what a future electric and hydrogen-powered touring car could look like and DTM sources told Motorsport.com that the concept had been well received.

The DTM has also begun trialling synthetic fuels, as part of a push to include more sustainable technology in the series, and it was first used at the Hockenheim season finale. Audi claimed the synthetic fuel used at Hockenheim reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 30%.

When Berger was asked by Motorsport.com about the DTM's push towards hybrid power, he said: "I think I told you already that we are working on a hybrid solution, synthetic fuels and a hybrid solution, and it would be something where we think for our platform of our cars, it could be a good message.

"It could be a good solution, so we are working at the moment on the specification of the hybrid and we think, depending on testing, the beginning of 2022 [it will be ready] to have it run."

Read Also:

Berger added a hybrid component would have "to be a single supplier because otherwise, the costs will run through the roof".

It is understood the DTM has already explored potential suppliers.

Cosworth, which is supplying the British Touring Car Championship with hybrid technology in 2022, told Motorsport.com to "watch this space" over plans to expand its hybrid footprint when it was asked about its interest in the DTM.

“Cosworth is at the forefront of hybrid technology development and motorsport remains an area of growth for the company," a statement read.

"The recently announced BTCC hybrid system contract is a perfect example of this. We aren’t able to comment on confidential contracts so it’s a case of ‘watch this space’.”

Berger recently said that the DTM is "talking with a significant number of automotive manufacturers and suppliers who would like to become more involved in motorsport" and that its recent futuristic vision offered something "tangible" to interested parties.

BMW motorsport boss Jens Marquardt said the implementation of a hybrid component had been considered in terms of DTM car design as early as 2012.

He added that hybridisation was an important factor in BMW continuing in the DTM.

Motorsport.com understands that the DTM is currently talking to other series about their experience of potential hybridisation. 

Next article
Auer secures 2020 BMW drive for DTM return

Previous article

Auer secures 2020 BMW drive for DTM return
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Dream Race

Dream Race

22 Nov - 24 Nov

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Junior Johnson: The 1960 Daytona 500 in his own words

2
Super GT

Goh to exit Super GT after Palou IndyCar move

3
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies, aged 88

5
Formula 1

Hamilton, Bottas form "sensational driver line-up" - Wolff

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

DTM finalising hybrid powertrain spec for 2022 debut
DTM

DTM finalising hybrid powertrain spec for 2022 debut

Auer secures 2020 BMW drive for DTM return
DTM

Auer secures 2020 BMW drive for DTM return

Spengler leaves DTM to join BMW's IMSA roster
DTM

Spengler leaves DTM to join BMW's IMSA roster

Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"
WEC

Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing
DTM

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.