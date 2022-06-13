Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Marciello: DTM move 'won't be a step forward for my career' Next / Van der Linde confident Lausitz DTM struggles are resolved
DTM / Imola Preview

DTM Imola - The spectacle goes into the next round

Race track and series have a long tradition - now they are coming together for the first time. From 17-19 June, the third DTM round of the season will take place in Imola.

DTM Imola - The spectacle goes into the next round
Listen to this article

Tosa, Rivazza, Tamburello... names that make the hearts of motorsport fans beat faster. For the third race weekend of the 2022 season, the DTM will make its first guest appearance in its long history at the long-established Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. And, fittingly for the premiere, the DTM will have a record field of starters: 30 cars, six different brands, drivers from 15 nations. On the Grand Prix circuit in Emilia-Romagna, two legendary sports car brands, Ferrari and Lamborghini, have their home game in the DTM. The "Motor Valley", where Ferrari has its headquarters in Maranello and Lamborghini in Sant'Agata Bolognese, is only a good hour away from Imola.

Ferrari, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary as a sports car manufacturer this year, is once again represented in the DTM by the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse team. Brazilian Felipe Fraga and New Zealander Nick Cassidy will be on the grid as drivers. Lamborghini is involved in the DTM with a total of six cars: the Austrian Grasser Racing Team is fielding the Huracán in its debut year in the series for the two Italians Mirko Bortolotti and Alessio Deledda, the Swiss Rolf Ineichen and the Austrian Clemens Schmid, while Team T3 Motorsport is joined by the British Esmee Hawkey and the Dane Nicki Thiim, son of DTM Champion Kurt Thiim.

GRT team boss Gottfried Grasser: "Next to the Red Bull Ring, Imola as Lamborghini's home race is the place where our hearts beat the highest. We are delighted to be competing in the DTM at this legendary circuit. We will welcome many friends and partners of Automobili Lamborghini there. The headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese is just an hour's drive away. Our goal, of course, is to be at the front of the pack in the races. We'll have to wait and see to what extent we succeed. We didn't have the opportunity to test in Imola beforehand. We can draw on past experience, but for a successful weekend we have to make the most of the practice sessions to find the right basis. It will be very exciting and we are fired up for the Italian week in the DTM."

 

Bortolotti in particular, already on the podium in a DTM guest appearance last year, is putting in a good performance in his first full season in the series. At the season opener in Portimão, he ensured the first DTM pole position for the Lamborghini brand and secured two podium finishes. At the Lausitzring, he finished sixth in both races and comes to Imola for the home race in second place in the standings behind Lausitzring double winner Sheldon van der Linde (RSA, Schubert Motorsport, BMW).

Felipe Fraga also had a strong debut in the DTM in the Red Bull Ferrari with second place and the additional point for the Autohero Fastest Lap in Sunday's race at Portimão. In Lausitz, however, the Brazilian experienced a weekend to forget: On Saturday, he retired early, and on Sunday he was unable to start the race after his car caught fire in qualifying. But he has already proved that he can drive at the front of the field. Of course, the AF Corse team has a lot planned for the home race.

But nothing is given for free in the DTM, and so one can also be curious about the other teams with Audi, BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche. Many have already tested in Imola and naturally want to do particularly well in Ferrari and Lamborghini territory. The first two race weekends already showed that it is close between the different brands. In Portimão, where Lucas Auer (AUT, Team WINWARD, Mercedes-AMG) and Nico Müller (SUI, Team Rosberg, Audi) took the victories, and at the Lausitzring, where Sheldon van der Linde dominated with two wins in the Schubert-BMW, drivers from five of the six brands in the DTM have already clinched podium finishes. This will be continued in Imola.

Timo Glock, who had actually retired from the DTM at the end of last season but is now making a guest appearance in the Ceccato team's BMW M4, will also be there. His team boss is none other than Roberto Ravaglia, 1989 DTM champion with BMW. So there are plenty of reasons to look forward to the third race weekend of the 2022 DTM. Either live on site in Italy (tickets at tickets.dtm.com and 01806 991166), on ProSieben (broadcasting starts on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.) or in the stream at grid.dtm.com. It pays to be there!

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Marciello: DTM move 'won't be a step forward for my career'
Previous article

Marciello: DTM move 'won't be a step forward for my career'
Next article

Van der Linde confident Lausitz DTM struggles are resolved

Van der Linde confident Lausitz DTM struggles are resolved

Latest news

Van der Linde confident Lausitz DTM struggles are resolved
DTM DTM

Van der Linde confident Lausitz DTM struggles are resolved

DTM Imola - The spectacle goes into the next round
DTM DTM

DTM Imola - The spectacle goes into the next round

Marciello: DTM move 'won't be a step forward for my career'
DTM DTM

Marciello: DTM move 'won't be a step forward for my career'

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola
DTM DTM

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.