Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / "Special" Loeb's performance on DTM debut was "impressive"
DTM / Algarve News

DTM responds to Porsche team's "unfair" BoP claims

DTM boss Gerhard Berger has refuted SSR Performance’s claim that Porsche wasn’t correctly balanced against the opposition during the opening round of the 2022 season at Portimao.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
DTM responds to Porsche team's "unfair" BoP claims
Listen to this article

SSR Performance was one of the two teams representing Porsche on the manufacturer's debut in the DTM last week, fielding a pair of factory-backed 911 RSR GT3 cars for Dennis Olsen and works driver Laurens Vanthoor.

However, the German team struggled for performance in the first qualifying session of the Portimao double header, with Olsen and Vanthoor qualifying only 19th and 26th respectively in the 29-car field - albeit both within a second off pole.

Team Bernhard 75's sole Porsche was also off the pace, setting a time that was only good enough 20th on the grid.

Realising that the Porsche wasn't as quick as its opposition, partly due to some of its rivals having hidden their true performance in testing, the DTM's Balance of Performance partner AVL RACETECH quickly moved to all hand three 911 GT3s a speed boost, taking off 25kg in weight from each car before the first race. 

This allowed the two SSR Porsches to move up the pace, with Olsen and Vanthoor securing a double points result for the team by finishing fifth and eighth respectively.

The uptick in performance was also evident in the second qualifying of the weekend, as Vanthoor managed to find 0.560s over the previous pole-shootout to put himself 11th on the grid for the second race - even as the other two Porsches showed no real improvement in pace.

Vanthoor went on to secure a seventh-place result in the race, while Olsen finished on the cusp of points in 11th in the team's other works-backed Porsche.

But 2020 GT Masters-winning SSR Performance team was still unhappy with how the Porsche GT3 car was graded against the opposition, with team owner Stefan Schlund saying openly in a press release that the car wasn't "ranked correctly in terms of BoP" and it "took away our chance of a podium."

Responding to SSR Performance's allegation in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com's sister title Motorsport-Total.com, Berger said Vanthoor's sudden upturn in performance was proof that the BoP was fair - and an unrelated issue was behind the lack of pace shown by the other two Porsche drivers.

"The DTM is something different from all the other championships he has been in so far, because there is simply a different field of competitors," said Berger. "And that doesn't allow for many weaknesses, so you have to do your homework properly."

"Our data, our experience and our overview is good enough to see if it's home-grown issues or if it's a BoP issue. On Saturday, I agree with him: it's because maybe we weren't in the best position yet from the data, that they got the Porsche right. That's absolutely okay. 

"On Saturday, the Porsche was not optimally classified, but AVL reacted immediately and took 25 kilos off the Porsche on Saturday. 25 kilos make a difference of four to five tenths. 

"But then, among the Porsche drivers, only Vanthoor was five tenths faster. Preining was slower without the 25 kilos, the other one [Dennis Olsen] was the same. 

"That means that the four, five tenths didn't come anywhere due to the 25 kilos, because maybe they didn't have a good day or traffic, there are 1,000 possible reasons. But it was certainly not a BoP issue. 

"Then add to that the fact that the others were made heavier, whether it was a Mercedes, a Ferrari and so on. I'm not even counting that yet."

Dennis Olsen, SSR Performance Porsche 911 GT3-R, Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Dennis Olsen, SSR Performance Porsche 911 GT3-R, Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In the second qualifying session of the weekend, drivers qualifying between second and 27th were separated by just one second, with only T3 Motorsport's Esmee Hawkey and single-seater convert Alessio Deledda (Grasser Racing)  missing the cut.

Polesitter Nico Muller did hold a two tenth advantage over the rest of the field, but he had one extra set of unused tyres having retired early from Saturday's opening race.

Berger cited the gap between the front and the back of the pack in qualifying as proof that AVL RACETECH had got the BoP right.

"I would like to say that there was an outlier in qualifying with Muller. Muller dropped out on Saturday and therefore had two fresh sets of tyres. 

"He drove as fast as the others with the first set - and with the second set he had an additional run, which the others didn't have. He had a lead of two tenths. 

"That was the only lead, because behind him everyone was within one tenth. And then I would also like to say to Mr Schlund: he should show me a championship where 25 cars are within one second. The subject can't be that bad. I think there is homework to be done elsewhere."

shares
comments

Related video

"Special" Loeb's performance on DTM debut was "impressive"
Previous article

"Special" Loeb's performance on DTM debut was "impressive"
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
SUPER GT wants to reduce GT300-rules cars' cornering speed
Super GT

SUPER GT wants to reduce GT300-rules cars' cornering speed

SUPER GT unlikely to return to Thailand, Malaysia next year
Super GT

SUPER GT unlikely to return to Thailand, Malaysia next year

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

DTM responds to Porsche team's "unfair" BoP claims
DTM DTM

DTM responds to Porsche team's "unfair" BoP claims

"Special" Loeb's performance on DTM debut was "impressive"
DTM DTM

"Special" Loeb's performance on DTM debut was "impressive"

Porsche team unhappy with BoP in Portimao DTM opener
DTM DTM

Porsche team unhappy with BoP in Portimao DTM opener

Rast laments "difficult" Portimao weekend after point-less DTM return
DTM DTM

Rast laments "difficult" Portimao weekend after point-less DTM return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.