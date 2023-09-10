DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory
Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti hit back from a rough Saturday to claim a third win of the DTM season in Sunday's second race at the Sachsenring in Germany.
Another steamy afternoon on an abrasive track not known for its overtaking opportunities began – perhaps inevitably under these circumstances – with multiple cars in the gravel trap in the first sequence of corners.
Two separate incidents at the 'Omega' right-hander meant an early red flag and a handful of cars – including the likes of Audi racer Sheldon van der Linde and Mercedes man Maro Engel - would be unable to take the restart
With the field having crossed a timing beam before the red flag was thrown, the race resumed behind the safety car in the same order that had been established during the brief first attempt: Bortolotti, Stolz and Jack Aitken, whose attempt to grab the lead around the outside of the first corner had cost the Ferrari driver a place at the initial start.
Bortolotti was in charge from the restart all the way to the flag. Though his chasers kept him in sight for most of the day, he stretched his lead out to around three seconds just before ducking into the pits one lap after the window opened.
A smooth stop by his SSR Performance team saw him emerge comfortably ahead of his rivals, all of whom also stopped early in the window.
The Italian did have a mid-race scare when he noticed his oil pressure dropping. His team was at a loss to explain it, and told him to race on as best he could.
His lead dropped to under a second at around three-quarter distance, but Bortolotti was able to extend it to more than a second once again and manage the gap to the end.
Saturday winner Stolz, whose Team HRT Mercedes was saddled with 20kg of success ballast for this race, led the chasing pack throughout the afternoon.
The most exciting moment of the race came when Aitken tried to change that situation after emerging from his pitstop alongside Stolz, who had come in one lap earlier.
Aitken raced side-by-side with Stolz throughout the first complex of corners, using more than just the asphalt at one point. Then it all unravelled as they emerged from Omega: Stolz finally shook off the Briton, who then had a small moment in the first of the long series of left-handers.
Abt Audi's Ricardo Feller saw this as an opportunity, went for a half-gap and hit Aitken's left rear. The damage was enough to put him out of the race.
From that point onwards the podium was set, with Feller following Stolz home ahead of Franck Perera (SSR Performance).
Thomas Preining had taken the championship lead from Bortolotti after the latter could only manage ninth on Saturday following ABS problems and a penalty.
The Mathey EMA man took fifth in Sunday's race despite heavy pressure from Thierry Vermeulen in the second half of the contest – but it wasn't enough to prevent Bortolotti from returning to the top of the points table ahead of the penultimate race weekend in Austria.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|M. Bortolotti SSR Performance
|92
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|46
|25
|2
|L. Stolz Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|4
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|46
|1.541
|20
|3
|R. Feller Abt Sportsline
|7
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|46
|0.627
|16
|4
|
F. Perera SSR Performance
|94
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|46
|0.469
|13
|5
|T. Preining Manthey EMA
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|46
|2.107
|11
|6
|
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
|69
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|46
|0.541
|10
|7
|A. Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|36
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|46
|2.418
|9
|8
|R. Rast Schubert Motorsport
|33
|BMW M4 GT3
|46
|2.377
|8
|9
|
J. Owega Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
|84
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|46
|2.180
|7
|10
|P. Niederhauser Tresor Orange1
|83
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|46
|1.004
|6
|11
|D. Schumacher Mercedes-AMG Team Winward
|27
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|46
|6.214
|5
|12
|M. Wittmann Project 1 Motorsport
|11
|BMW M4 GT3
|46
|2.569
|4
|13
|K. van der Linde Abt Sportsline
|3
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|46
|0.356
|3
|14
|
T. Heinemann Toksport WRT
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|46
|4.503
|2
|15
|L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Winward
|22
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|46
|5.717
|1
|16
|
S. Holzem Project 1 Motorsport
|56
|BMW M4 GT3
|46
|17.586
|17
|C. Schmid GRT Grasser Racing Team
|63
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|46
|0.849
|18
|A. Deledda SSR Performance
|6
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|45
|1 lap
|19
|L. Engstler Liqui Moly Team Engstler
|8
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|31
|14 laps
|20
|M. Drudi Tresor Orange1
|40
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|30
|1 lap
|21
|J. Aitken Emil Frey Racing
|14
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|17
|13 laps
|22
|A. Güven KÜS Team Bernhard
|24
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|16
|1 lap
|23
|D. Olsen Manthey EMA
|90
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2
|14 laps
|24
|M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
|48
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|1
|1 lap
|S. Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|0
|L. Heinrich KÜS Team Bernhard
|75
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
|M. Dienst Toksport WRT
|99
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
|View full results
