DTM Sachsenring: Stolz scores first win of 2023 for Mercedes
Luca Stolz took a lights-to-flag win in the opening race of the Sachsenring DTM weekend on Saturday.
The HRT driver enjoyed a perfect rolling start from pole position as his rivals tiptoed through the tight, technical opening sequence of corners.
Ten minutes later came a brief safety car intervention to clear debris. This destroyed the clear lead Stolz had already built up, but the German simply pulled away again.
He then pitted at the first opportunity when the window opened, despite this meaning a long second stint that would ask much of the tyres on a hot day.
The move ensured him track position over Thomas Preining, and he was able to manage a comfortable lead to the end and claim his second career DTM win.
Preining had run third behind Ayhancan Guven before the pitstops, but pitting one lap earlier and good work from his Manthey EMA crew vaulted him past the Turkish driver and into a runner-up position he would also hold to the end.
Guven kept Preining within sight to complete the podium, ahead of the battling ABT Audis of Ricardo Feller and Kelvin van der Linde.
Lamborghini star Mirko Bortolotti, who led the points battle coming into this weekend, had a rough day out at the twisty little Sachsenring track and lost the lead of the championship to Preining.
The Italian ran fourth before the pitstops, but then it all unravelled. His troubles began with an ABS problem that led to the rear wheels spinning while the car was jacked up during his pit visit.
Officials took a dim view and Bortolotti was immediately issued a slow-lap penalty. On top of all that, the SSR Performance driver had to contend with flat spots on his front tyres after a big lock-up exiting the pits.
Bortolotti had to settle for ninth place and will go into Sunday's second race with a six-point deficit to Preining.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|L. Stolz Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|4
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|45
|-
|25
|2
|T. Preining Manthey EMA
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|45
|+2.688
|2.688
|20
|3
|A. Güven KÜS Team Bernhard
|24
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|45
|+0.942
|16
|4
|R. Feller Abt Sportsline
|7
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|45
|+6.968
|6.026
|13
|5
|K. van der Linde Abt Sportsline
|3
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|45
|+0.269
|11
|6
|S. Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|45
|+5.457
|5.188
|10
|7
|D. Olsen Manthey EMA
|90
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|45
|+0.355
|9
|8
|R. Rast Schubert Motorsport
|33
|BMW M4 GT3
|45
|+0.788
|0.433
|8
|9
|M. Bortolotti SSR Performance
|92
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|45
|+7.735
|6.947
|7
|10
|
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
|69
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|45
|+2.422
|6
|11
|
F. Perera SSR Performance
|94
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|45
|+0.461
|5
|12
|L. Heinrich KÜS Team Bernhard
|75
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|45
|+1.464
|1.003
|4
|13
|A. Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|36
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|45
|+0.591
|3
|14
|
J. Owega Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
|84
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|45
|+5.393
|4.802
|2
|15
|M. Dienst Toksport WRT
|99
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|45
|+0.493
|1
|16
|
T. Heinemann Toksport WRT
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|45
|+0.614
|0.121
|17
|D. Schumacher Mercedes-AMG Team Winward
|27
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|45
|+7.005
|6.391
|18
|M. Wittmann Project 1 Motorsport
|11
|BMW M4 GT3
|45
|+0.690
|19
|L. Engstler Liqui Moly Team Engstler
|8
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|45
|+7.615
|6.925
|20
|
S. Holzem Project 1 Motorsport
|56
|BMW M4 GT3
|45
|+5.145
|21
|A. Deledda SSR Performance
|6
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|45
|+7.939
|2.794
|22
|P. Niederhauser Tresor Orange1
|83
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|36
|9 laps
|23
|L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Winward
|22
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|35
|1 lap
|24
|C. Schmid GRT Grasser Racing Team
|63
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|27
|8 laps
|25
|M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
|48
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|23
|4 laps
|26
|M. Drudi Tresor Orange1
|40
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|18
|5 laps
|27
|J. Aitken Emil Frey Racing
|14
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|10
|8 laps
|View full results
