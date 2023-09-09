Subscribe
Previous / Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining
DTM / Sachsenring Race report

DTM Sachsenring: Stolz scores first win of 2023 for Mercedes

Luca Stolz took a lights-to-flag win in the opening race of the Sachsenring DTM weekend on Saturday.

By:

The HRT driver enjoyed a perfect rolling start from pole position as his rivals tiptoed through the tight, technical opening sequence of corners.

Ten minutes later came a brief safety car intervention to clear debris. This destroyed the clear lead Stolz had already built up, but the German simply pulled away again.

He then pitted at the first opportunity when the window opened, despite this meaning a long second stint that would ask much of the tyres on a hot day.

The move ensured him track position over Thomas Preining, and he was able to manage a comfortable lead to the end and claim his second career DTM win.

Preining had run third behind Ayhancan Guven before the pitstops, but pitting one lap earlier and good work from his Manthey EMA crew vaulted him past the Turkish driver and into a runner-up position he would also hold to the end.

Guven kept Preining within sight to complete the podium, ahead of the battling ABT Audis of Ricardo Feller and Kelvin van der Linde.

Lamborghini star Mirko Bortolotti, who led the points battle coming into this weekend, had a rough day out at the twisty little Sachsenring track and lost the lead of the championship to Preining.

The Italian ran fourth before the pitstops, but then it all unravelled. His troubles began with an ABS problem that led to the rear wheels spinning while the car was jacked up during his pit visit.

Officials took a dim view and Bortolotti was immediately issued a slow-lap penalty. On top of all that, the SSR Performance driver had to contend with flat spots on his front tyres after a big lock-up exiting the pits.

Bortolotti had to settle for ninth place and will go into Sunday's second race with a six-point deficit to Preining.

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 Germany L. Stolz Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 45 - 25
2 Austria T. Preining Manthey EMA 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R 45 +2.688 2.688 20
3 Turkey A. Güven KÜS Team Bernhard 24 Porsche 911 GT3 R 45 +0.942 16
4 Switzerland R. Feller Abt Sportsline 7 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 45 +6.968 6.026 13
5 South Africa K. van der Linde Abt Sportsline 3 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 45 +0.269 11
6 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport 1 BMW M4 GT3 45 +5.457 5.188 10
7 Norway D. Olsen Manthey EMA 90 Porsche 911 GT3 R 45 +0.355 9
8 Germany R. Rast Schubert Motorsport 33 BMW M4 GT3 45 +0.788 0.433 8
9 Italy M. Bortolotti SSR Performance 92 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 45 +7.735 6.947 7
10
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
69 Ferrari 296 GT3 45 +2.422 6
11
F. Perera SSR Performance
94 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 45 +0.461 5
12 Germany L. Heinrich KÜS Team Bernhard 75 Porsche 911 GT3 R 45 +1.464 1.003 4
13 India A. Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 36 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 45 +0.591 3
14
J. Owega Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
84 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 45 +5.393 4.802 2
15 Germany M. Dienst Toksport WRT 99 Porsche 911 GT3 R 45 +0.493 1
16
T. Heinemann Toksport WRT
9 Porsche 911 GT3 R 45 +0.614 0.121
17 Germany D. Schumacher Mercedes-AMG Team Winward 27 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 45 +7.005 6.391
18 Germany M. Wittmann Project 1 Motorsport 11 BMW M4 GT3 45 +0.690
19 Germany L. Engstler Liqui Moly Team Engstler 8 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 45 +7.615 6.925
20
S. Holzem Project 1 Motorsport
56 BMW M4 GT3 45 +5.145
21 Italy A. Deledda SSR Performance 6 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 45 +7.939 2.794
22 Switzerland P. Niederhauser Tresor Orange1 83 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 36 9 laps
23 Austria L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Winward 22 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 35 1 lap
24 Austria C. Schmid GRT Grasser Racing Team 63 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 27 8 laps
25 Germany M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf 48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 23 4 laps
26 Italy M. Drudi Tresor Orange1 40 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 18 5 laps
27 United Kingdom J. Aitken Emil Frey Racing 14 Ferrari 296 GT3 10 8 laps
View full results
shares
comments

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining
More from
Richard Asher
DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz

DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz

DTM
Sachsenring

DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz

Espargaro saw Binder exceeding track limits in Dutch MotoGP battle

Espargaro saw Binder exceeding track limits in Dutch MotoGP battle

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Espargaro saw Binder exceeding track limits in Dutch MotoGP battle Espargaro saw Binder exceeding track limits in Dutch MotoGP battle

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Latest news

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Dixon wins chaotic season finale

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Dixon wins chaotic season finale

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Dixon wins chaotic season finale IndyCar Laguna Seca: Dixon wins chaotic season finale

Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger

Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Rasmussen claims title, closes out 2023 with win

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Rasmussen claims title, closes out 2023 with win

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Rasmussen claims title, closes out 2023 with win Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Rasmussen claims title, closes out 2023 with win

IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March

IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe