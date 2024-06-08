DTM Zandvoort: Aitken keeps clear of Rast for victory in opener

The former Formula 1 driver remained in control throughout for a dominant victory from pole in his Emil Frey Ferrari to add to his win at the Oschersleben season opener.

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast finished second for his first podium of the season, as Arjun Maini completed the top three ahead of Sunday’s race.

As the lights went out for the fifth round of the campaign, Aitken pulled away cleanly as second-placed Clemens Schmid thwarted an attack from Maini in the opening corners.

Aitken gradually gained 2.1 seconds on Schmid in the opening 11 minutes, as Rast showed strong pace further back after jumping from seventh to fourth during that period.

But overtaking proved difficult due to the tightness of the Dutch circuit, as drivers kept position until the pitstop window 21 minutes into the race.

Schmid was first of the frontrunners to pit but this proved costly, as Aitken pulled nine seconds clear after switching tyres the following lap.

The Dorr McLaren driver then dropped another position when Rast pitted the tour after Aitken, while Maini completed another lap before boxing.

Arjun Maini, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The long overcut appeared to be a masterstroke, as the Mercedes driver left the pitlane just ahead of Aitken, but he was able to regain the lead from Maini at the earliest opportunity around the outside of Turn 3.

Maini lost second to Rast 10 minutes later when the Schubert BMW moved down the inside of Turn 1, before focusing on Aitken who was 2s clear with 23 minutes remaining.

Rast failed to make any significant gains though as Aitken crossed the line 2.3s ahead to move up to third in the championship standings.

Maini was a further 3.2s behind, while Schmid missed out on his maiden DTM podium in fourth.

Lucas Auer completed the top five ahead of 2022 champion Sheldon van der Linde in sixth, while Marco Wittmann claimed seventh after overtaking Riccardo Feller down the inside of Turn 1 with 13 minutes left.

Mirko Bortolotti and Luca Stolz completed the top 10, while championship leader Kelvin van der Linde finished 14th.

