Subscribe
Previous / DTM Zandvoort: Engel beats van der Linde, Wittmann to pole
DTM / Zandvoort Race report

DTM Zandvoort: Dominant Engel scores first win since 2017

Factory Mercedes driver Maro Engel put in a dominant performance to claim a lights-to-flag win in Saturday’s first DTM race at Zandvoort.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3

Having set the pace in both practice sessions on Friday and also taken pole position in the opening qualifying of the weekend, Engel was again untouchable in his Landgraf Mercedes as he scored an emphatic six-second win over reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde.

It marked Engel’s first win in the DTM since Moscow in 2017 and represented a major turnaround for Mercedes as a manufacturer after its quartet of cars struggled for top-line results at Oschersleben last month.

At the start of the race, Engel pulled away cleanly from pole position while van der Linde came under pressure from fellow BMW driver Marco Wittmann in the battle for second.

It was a matter of laps before Engel extended his lead to over a second, with his advantage growing to well over five seconds when the pitlane opened after the first 20 minutes of racing.

Engel headed to the pits for his mandatory stop on lap 19 and returned on track with his lead intact, with van der Linde having not been able to make any dent to his advantage by pitting a lap earlier.

From there on, Engel could cruise to the finish line, with his winning margin the largest seen in the DTM since the penultimate race of the 2021 season at the Norisring.

Schubert BMW driver van der Linde had no answer to Engel’s pace but was able to secure a first podium of the season in second, having successfully resisted the advances of Wittmann for the entirety of the first stint.

SSR Performance Lamborghini driver Franck Perera followed van der Linde into the pits on lap 18 and it allowed him to get the jump on both Wittmann and team-mate Mirko Bortolotti and secure the final spot on the rostrum.

Wittmann, who appeared on course for a podium before the pitstops, eventually ended up a disappointing fifth after losing a place to SSR’s Bortolotti on cold tyres after his pitstop.

The two-time champion spent the second half of the race trying to regain fourth position and attempted several moves into Turn 1, but ultimately conceded defeat as he finished 0.380s behind the Italian at the chequered flag.

Winward Mercedes driver Lucas Auer rebounded from an average qualifying session that left him 12th on the grid to finish sixth in the race, having made a rapid start to jump to ninth on the opening lap before making further in-roads during the pitstop phase.

Auer led the Manthey EMA of Thomas Preining to the finish, the latter making the most of an early pitstop to end up as the best Porsche in seventh.

Emil Frey Ferrari debutant Albert Costa put in a solid drive as a substitute for Jack Aitken, passing the Landgraf Mercedes of Jusuf Owega en route to eighth.

Owega was also passed by Dries Vanthoor, another driver making his debut this weekend as he replaced three-time DTM champion Rene Rast at Schubert BMW.

Behind Owega in 10th, Luca Stolz finished 11th for HRT Mercedes, just holding off the top Audi of Abt driver Kelvin van der Linde to the finish line.

Van der Linde had made a rapid start from eighth on the grid to run fifth in the early stages of the race, but dropped outside of the top 10 after picking up a long-lap penalty for incorrect position on the starting grid.

He was followed by the Bernhard Porsche of Bernhard driver Ayhancan Guven, as Audi duo Luca Engstler (Team Engstler) and Ricardo Feller (Abt) completed the points scorers in 14th and 15th respectively.

Toksport WRT’s Tim Heinemann, who came into the weekend as the championship leader after a double podium at Oschersleben, finished a distant 19th.

Race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 48 Germany Maro Engel
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
2 1 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 GT3 6.000
3 94 Frank Perera
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 0.528
4 92 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1.166
5 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 GT3 0.380
6 22 Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 3.477
7 91 Austria Thomas Preining
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0.645
8 14 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Ferrari 296 GT3 2.663
9 33 Germany René Rast
BMW M4 GT3 9.356
10 84 Jusuf Owega
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 3.395
11 4 Germany Luca Stolz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1.896
12 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 0.081
13 24 Turkey Ayhancan Güven
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0.731
14 8 Germany Luca Engstler
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1.539
15 7 Switzerland Ricardo Feller
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 0.356
16 90 Norway Dennis Olsen
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0.585
17 36 India Arjun Maini
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0.906
18 40 Italy Mattia Drudi
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 0.599
19 9 Tim Heinemann
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0.652
20 83 Switzerland Patric Niederhauser
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 0.377
21 63 Austria Clemens Schmid
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1.656
22 19 Austria Mick Wishofer
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 7.873
23 99 Germany Christian Engelhart
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 17.613
24 6 Italy Alessio Deledda
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1 lap
25 69 Thierry Vermeulen
Ferrari 296 GT3 13 laps
26 75 Germany Laurin Heinrich
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 23 laps
27 27 Germany David Schumacher
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2'11.014
View full results
shares
comments

DTM Zandvoort: Engel beats van der Linde, Wittmann to pole
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

DTM
Zandvoort

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Maro Engel More from
Maro Engel
DTM Zandvoort: Engel beats van der Linde, Wittmann to pole

DTM Zandvoort: Engel beats van der Linde, Wittmann to pole

DTM
Zandvoort

DTM Zandvoort: Engel beats van der Linde, Wittmann to pole DTM Zandvoort: Engel beats van der Linde, Wittmann to pole

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

DTM
Oschersleben

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers

Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers

IMSA

Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers

Latest news

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

DTM DTM
Zandvoort

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

FE Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe