Previous / Lawson: Debut DTM win 'won't sink in for a while' Next / Monza DTM: Van der Linde beats Lawson to Sunday pole
DTM / Monza News

Ferrari, Mercedes get BoP hit ahead of second Monza DTM race

By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger

The DTM has pegged back the performance of Mercedes and Ferrari ahead of second qualifying for the Monza season opener.

Ferrari, Mercedes get BoP hit ahead of second Monza DTM race

Red Bull protege Liam Lawson claimed victory in the opening race of the weekend on Saturday in the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3, having charged his way from seventh on the grid.

Mercedes duo Vincent Abril and Maximilian Gotz finished on the podium, while two more AMG GT3s finished inside the top 10.

As a result, the minimum weight of the two Ferraris on the grid - the other driven by Alex Albon - has been raised by 30kg, while all seven Mercedes cars on the grid have been hit with a 25kg weight addition.

No changes were made to engine restrictors or boost pressures.

In addition, Lawson, Abril and Gotz will carry an additional 25kg, 18kg, 15kg ballast respectively on their cars for finishing inside the top three in Race 1.

This is the second time AVL Racing has made BoP changes in the middle of the Monza double header, having handed a performance boost to Ferrari, Audi and BMW after a dominant showing from Mercedes and an above-expectations result from the T3 Lamborghinis in Saturday’s qualifying.

On Saturday, Audi teams were granted a 15kg weight reduction, while the boost pressures of Ferrari and BMW cars were increased in order to make them more competitive in the first race.

Only the two Lamborghini Huracan GT3s fielded by T3 for Esmee Hawkey and Esteban Huracan have had an unchanged BoP going into qualifying on Sunday.

DTM BoP Monza for Sunday:

Mercedes-AMG GT3: 1,355 kg / 2 x 38 (restrictor)

Audi R8 LMS: 1,295 kg / 2 x 43 (restrictor)

BMW M6 GT3: 1,335 kg / 2.135 bar (boost pressure)

Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo : 1,340 kg / 1.658 bar (boost pressure)

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: 1,300 kg / 2 x 42 (restrictor)

Lawson: Debut DTM win 'won't sink in for a while'

Lawson: Debut DTM win 'won't sink in for a while'

Monza DTM: Van der Linde beats Lawson to Sunday pole

Monza DTM: Van der Linde beats Lawson to Sunday pole
