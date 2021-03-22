Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
26 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull
DTM / Breaking news

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

By:

Abt will expand to three Audi Sports R8 LMS GT3 cars in the DTM this season after signing former FIA Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch.

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

As reported by Motorsport.com last weekend, Floersch will join renowned Audi-affiliated squad Abt for the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations, partnering 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller and factory Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde.

The 20-year-old will make her first appearance with Abt during the first pre-season test at Hockenheim next month, before making her race debut in the category at Monza in June.

With this announcement she becomes the third woman to compete for Abt in the German championship after Katherine Legge (2009) and Rahel Frey (2012).

Abt will also have both a female race engineer and female team manager for the first time, with Laura Muller and Maike Frik filling in those roles respectively.

"I'm really looking forward to competing in the DTM," said Floersch. "The partnership with Schaeffler and Abt Sportsline is great and makes me confident for my first season. I'm very proud to be given the chance to prove myself against such a strong field of drivers."

Abt said it was able to add a third DTM entry thanks to the support of the Schaeffler Group, where Floersch serves as a brand ambassador.

She was present at last year's season finale in Hockenheim, driving the DTM Electric prototype car that the series is jointly developing with Schaeffler.

"We are very much looking forward to this joint adventure also in the DTM, working with Sophia and the cooperation with Schaeffler," said Managing Partner Hans-Jurgen Abt.

"We now have a DTM veteran, a rookie and a lady in the team, that's really something motorsport fans can already look forward to."

Floersch's DTM programme will run concurrently to her FIA World Endurance Championship duties with the Richard Mille Racing team.

At present, the rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours round in August clashes with the DTM's visit to the Nurburgring, but the DTM calendar could undergo further changes due to the fluid nature of the coronavirus pandemic. 

shares
comments

Related video

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull

Previous article

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Sophia Flörsch
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari's new matte paint a performance benefit

2
Formula 1

F1 Driver Training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

44min
3
WRC

UK "definitely has its place" on future WRC schedules

25min
4
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

5
WEC

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022

Latest news
Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
DTM

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

2h
DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull
DTM

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull

Mar 21, 2021
Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021
DTM

Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021

Mar 20, 2021
Klien to contest select DTM races in 2021 with McLaren
DTM

Klien to contest select DTM races in 2021 with McLaren

Mar 19, 2021
Porsche team "really optimistic" about entering DTM
DTM

Porsche team "really optimistic" about entering DTM

Mar 18, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull
DTM / Breaking news

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race S5000 – Sandown
Other open wheel / Race report

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
Sophia Flörsch
Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021
DTM / Breaking news

Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021

Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew
WEC / Breaking news

Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut Paul Ricard II
European Le Mans / Breaking news

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

UK "definitely has its place" on future WRC schedules
WRC WRC / Breaking news

UK "definitely has its place" on future WRC schedules

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Point system explained

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022

Detroit Cinjo Racing tough finish
Trans-Am Trans-Am / News

Detroit Cinjo Racing tough finish

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

NASCAR Superlatives: A quick look back at the season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR Superlatives: A quick look back at the season

Latest news

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull

Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021

Klien to contest select DTM races in 2021 with McLaren
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Klien to contest select DTM races in 2021 with McLaren

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.