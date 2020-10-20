Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Zolder II / Breaking news

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF

shares
comments
Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF
By:

Robin Frijns has conceded that he’s no longer in contention for the 2020 DTM title after suffering his second DNF of the 2020 season in four races at Zolder.

Frijns had been one of the three main title contenders of the 2020 season along with Abt teammate Muller and two-time champion Rene Rast of Team Rosberg, impressing with his consistent race results and five pole positions in the first six rounds of the season.

But his title challenge unravelled at Zolder, where he was unlucky to be collected by an out-of-control WRT Audi of Fabio Scherer, who had been rear-ended by BMW’s Jonathan Aberdein under braking for the Turn 5 chicane. 

It marked the Dutch driver’s second retirement in as many rounds after he crashed at the pit exit at the same venue the previous incident - an incident for which he took full responsibility.

The two low points of the year, which marked the end of his unbeaten points scoring streak, have left him 41 points adrift of championship leader Rast with just 56 on offer in the Hockenheim decider next month.

With such a big points deficit, Frijns has admitted that the 2020 title battle is now a two-horse race between Muller and Rast going into the final round.

"If you are 20 or 30 points behind, it's a mission impossible," said Frijns. "It's out of my hands. I have to hope for mistakes from others. It was not my fault, but you can see that anything can happen. But I'm not thinking about the championship at the moment.

“I’ll do my job and I see where I end up. It’s quite clear. Mathematically I still have a chance for the championship but it could be well very soon over after Race 1. And Nico is completely involved in it. We’ll see how it goes. I cannot help Nico if he has an issue or whatever, but if we are fighting [on track] I don’t think I will make his life very difficult.”

Read Also:

While Frijns initially vented his frustration over team radio, he said he doesn’t blame either Aberdein or Scherer for the incident that took him out of the race, saying he was just unfortunate to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I’ve seen the footage afterwards,” Frijns said. “I wouldn’t blame one person. One of them moves when braking, the other tries to avoid, but he is also braking, it doesn’t help it. It was a mess behind me.

“I saw Aberdein coming very quickly at me off braking as I saw in the camera, so I was turning in quicker just to avoid Aberdein hitting me. But I didn’t see Scherer. I was in the corner and then I got T-boned.” 

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder

Previous article

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Zolder II
Drivers Robin Frijns
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole

Why F1 could be blundering with its landmark new circuit deal Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why F1 could be blundering with its landmark new circuit deal

Pocono Mountain report 2001-08-25
Stock car Stock car / News

Pocono Mountain report 2001-08-25

Tyler Reddick misses out on Texas win but gains 'validation'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tyler Reddick misses out on Texas win but gains 'validation'

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

Miller "gave up" on MotoGP title hopes after Le Mans
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller "gave up" on MotoGP title hopes after Le Mans

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

WKA: Pit Board 2009-09-22
Kart Kart / News

WKA: Pit Board 2009-09-22

Latest news

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder

DTM title contenders give up Audi Spa 24h drives
Video Inside
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

DTM title contenders give up Audi Spa 24h drives

New DTM leader Rast didn't expect 66-point swing in Zolder
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

New DTM leader Rast didn't expect 66-point swing in Zolder

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole

47m
2
Formula 1

Why F1 could be blundering with its landmark new circuit deal

2h
3
Stock car

Pocono Mountain report 2001-08-25

4
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick misses out on Texas win but gains 'validation'

5
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

Latest news

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF
DTM

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder
DTM

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder

DTM title contenders give up Audi Spa 24h drives
WCEE

DTM title contenders give up Audi Spa 24h drives

New DTM leader Rast didn't expect 66-point swing in Zolder
DTM

New DTM leader Rast didn't expect 66-point swing in Zolder

Kubica reflects on first circuit racing podium since 2010
DTM

Kubica reflects on first circuit racing podium since 2010

Latest videos

DTM 2020: Race 2 highlights – Zolder II 01:24
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 2 highlights – Zolder II

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II 01:29
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights 03:00
DTM

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights

The story of the BMW M3 in touring cars 01:12
DTM

The story of the BMW M3 in touring cars

DTM: Behind the scenes DTM TV production 02:27
DTM

DTM: Behind the scenes DTM TV production

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.