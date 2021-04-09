Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends
DTM / Top List

Gallery: New GT3 era of DTM begins

The new GT3 era of the DTM officially got underway with a two-day test at the Hockenheim circuit this week. Scroll down for a selection of pictures from the test.

Alexander Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Alexander Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
1/30

Photo by: DTM

Signage

Signage
2/30

Photo by: DTM

Vincent Abril, Haupt Racing Team, Mercedes AMG GT3

Vincent Abril, Haupt Racing Team, Mercedes AMG GT3
3/30

Photo by: DTM

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
4/30

Photo by: DTM

Dev Gore, Team Rosberg, Audi R8 LMS GT3

Dev Gore, Team Rosberg, Audi R8 LMS GT3
5/30

Photo by: DTM

Alex Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Alex Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
6/30

Photo by: DTM

Timo Glock, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3

Timo Glock, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3
7/30

Photo by: DTM

Nico Müller, Team Rosberg, Audi R8 LMS GT3

Nico Müller, Team Rosberg, Audi R8 LMS GT3
8/30

Photo by: DTM

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
9/30

Photo by: DTM

Vincent Abril, Haupt Racing Team, Mercedes AMG GT3

Vincent Abril, Haupt Racing Team, Mercedes AMG GT3
10/30

Photo by: DTM

Alexander Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Alexander Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
11/30

Photo by: DTM

Sophia Flörsch, Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3

Sophia Flörsch, Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3
12/30

Photo by: DTM

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
13/30

Photo by: DTM

Timo Glock, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3

Timo Glock, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3
14/30

Photo by: DTM

Daniel Juncadella, GruppeM Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3

Daniel Juncadella, GruppeM Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3
15/30

Photo by: DTM

Gary Paffett, Mücke Motorsport, Mercedes AMG GT3

Gary Paffett, Mücke Motorsport, Mercedes AMG GT3
16/30

Photo by: DTM

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
17/30

Photo by: DTM

Sheldon van der Linde, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3

Sheldon van der Linde, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3
18/30

Photo by: DTM

Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3

Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3
19/30

Photo by: DTM

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
20/30

Photo by: DTM

Sophia Flörsch, Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3

Sophia Flörsch, Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3
21/30

Photo by: DTM

AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo detail

AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo detail
22/30

Photo by: DTM

Steering wheel detail

Steering wheel detail
23/30

Photo by: DTM

Arjun Maini, GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes AMG GT3

Arjun Maini, GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes AMG GT3
24/30

Photo by: DTM

Sheldon van der Linde, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3

Sheldon van der Linde, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3
25/30

Photo by: DTM

Arjun Maini, GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes AMG GT3

Arjun Maini, GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes AMG GT3
26/30

Photo by: DTM

Alex Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Alex Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
27/30

Photo by: DTM

Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3 detail

Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3 detail
28/30

Photo by: DTM

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
29/30

Photo by: DTM

Sophia Flörsch, Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3

Sophia Flörsch, Abt Sportsline, Audi R8 LMS GT3
30/30

Photo by: DTM

shares
comments

Related video

Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends

Previous article

Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

2
Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

3
Formula 1

Senna's helmet finally released.

4
Formula 1

Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents

16h
5
Formula 1

My job in F1: Driver’s physio

Latest news
Gallery: New GT3 era of DTM begins
DTM

Gallery: New GT3 era of DTM begins

1h
Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends
Video Inside
DTM

Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends

17h
Mercedes leads first day of DTM testing with GT3 cars
DTM

Mercedes leads first day of DTM testing with GT3 cars

Apr 7, 2021
Who is driving in the GT3-based DTM this year?
DTM

Who is driving in the GT3-based DTM this year?

Apr 7, 2021
Berger: Addition of top teams vindicates DTM's GT3 move
DTM

Berger: Addition of top teams vindicates DTM's GT3 move

Apr 6, 2021
Latest videos
DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2 01:31
DTM
2h

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1 01:52
DTM
2h

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Senna's helmet finally released.
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Senna's helmet finally released.

Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents

My job in F1: Driver’s physio
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

My job in F1: Driver’s physio

Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances

Grosjean gives full account of Bahrain fire escape
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean gives full account of Bahrain fire escape

Brundle: Common sense has broken out to secure F1's future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brundle: Common sense has broken out to secure F1's future

Latest news

Gallery: New GT3 era of DTM begins
DTM DTM / Top List

Gallery: New GT3 era of DTM begins

Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Testing report

Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends

Mercedes leads first day of DTM testing with GT3 cars
DTM DTM / Testing report

Mercedes leads first day of DTM testing with GT3 cars

Who is driving in the GT3-based DTM this year?
DTM DTM / Special feature

Who is driving in the GT3-based DTM this year?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.