Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Lausitzring II / Breaking news

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers

shares
comments
Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers
By:

Jamie Green has defended his decision to hold position against his faster Audi DTM stablemates at the Lausitzring, despite it playing a role in BMW securing its first win of the year.

Green and the BMW duo of Lucas Auer and Timo Glock ran at the front of the field in the second race at the Lausitzring on Sunday, having undercut the Audi trio of Rene Rast, Nico Muller and Robin Frijns in the pits.

Green couldn’t keep up with the pace of Auer and Glock and fell behind the two, but launched a stern defence against Rast in the fight for the final spot on the podium.

Eventually, Frijns - who was on the freshest tyres - was able to pass Green at the exit of the final corner after clearing Rast, but by that time both Auer and Glock had escaped up the road to secure a 1-2 finish for BMW.

Speaking after the race, Rast said that he could “have had the shot” at victory had his Team Rosberg teammate Green let him through to chase the BMWs.

“Yeah obviously, all of us, Robin, me, Nico, we were closing the gap but as we saw already in other races it’s very hard to pass if the car ahead of you also uses their aids, push-to-pass and DRS," Rast said. "So it’s very difficult.

“If I could have passed Jamie we would have had the shot for the win, but it’s all just theory. But at the moment I arrived obviously we were a lot quicker and we had fresher tyres.”

Green said he took the decision to chase after the BMW duo himself, having saved several usages of DRS and push-to-pass for the final laps of the race. The DTM veteran had stopped for fresh tyres on lap 11 of 34, a lap later than both Auer and Glock.

“Yeah, it was difficult to be honest because there was a train of cars who were very close together and I still had quite a lot DRS and push to pass available,' Green said. "So I was just trying to save that to have it till the end of the race.

“And obviously Rene got quite close. I think he was using DRS at that time, got quite close into turn 1. So I tried to leave some space and we didn’t have any contact or anything.

“But it was a tricky decision. The best thing was to go for it myself and because I had quite a lot of DRS left I felt like the right thing to do, because I could attack later and that’s what I did at the end.

“Unfortunately I had maybe a little bit of grip lacking at the end, the traction to get myself in a position to overtake Auer and then Glock on the last lap. So that was a shame to be honest. 

“It was an eventful race, quite hard one to tactically read whilst you are in it. From my point of view I didn’t know when the cars around me had stopped. I knew I had stopped early, but so did Auer and Glock. So I felt like I could still race them and that’s what I tried to do.”

Read Also:

Rast admitted that Audi drivers were too preoccupied with fighting their immediate rivals in the championship and in doing so overlooked the bigger picture of the race, allowing BMW to steal the victory with an aggressive pitstop strategy.

“In the end I’m quite dependent on the pitwall because they have the overview," Rast said when asked if he considered an early pitstop. "I can make decisions on my own but they have much better picture of the whole race. 

“We were fighting mainly with Nico and Robin at the moment for P1 and P2 in the championship. So for sure the focus on more of them. But we saw what happened when we focus too much on each other. We need to also improve on that.”

Related video

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win

Previous article

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring II
Drivers René Rast , Jamie Green
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Podcast: Is Takuma Sato's dramatic Indy 500 win legitimate?
IndyCar IndyCar / Commentary

Podcast: Is Takuma Sato's dramatic Indy 500 win legitimate?

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

SES: Greenville-Pickens II: Series heads back after earlier postponement
NASCAR NASCAR / News

SES: Greenville-Pickens II: Series heads back after earlier postponement

Larry Krieger died February 17
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Larry Krieger died February 17

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

Dovizioso: Ducati title situation 'not under control'
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Ducati title situation 'not under control'

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win

Lausitzring DTM: Auer leads BMW 1-2 in wild Race 2
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Lausitzring DTM: Auer leads BMW 1-2 in wild Race 2

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s

Trending

1
IndyCar

Podcast: Is Takuma Sato's dramatic Indy 500 win legitimate?

1h
2
MotoGP

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

3
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

4
NASCAR

SES: Greenville-Pickens II: Series heads back after earlier postponement

5
NASCAR

Larry Krieger died February 17

Latest news

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers
DTM

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win
DTM

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win

Lausitzring DTM: Auer leads BMW 1-2 in wild Race 2
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Auer leads BMW 1-2 in wild Race 2

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory

Latest videos

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights 04:00
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights 03:53
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights 02:46
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.