R
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in
15 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
23 days
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
29 days
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
57 days
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
64 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in
1 day
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
22 days
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
64 days
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
162 days
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
16 days
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
37 days
DTM / Testing report

Habsburg leads Eng on Day 2 of Nurburgring DTM test

By:
Jun 9, 2020, 5:07 PM

WRT Audi driver Ferdinand Habsburg led the timesheets for the second day of DTM pre-season testing at the Nurburgring on Tuesday.

Habsburg topped both the morning and the afternoon sessions at the 5.1km circuit, with his quickest time of 1m19.319s before the lunch break placing him at the top of the charts in the combined timesheets.

However, Habsburg still fell 0.115s short of beating Philipp Eng’s chart-topping time from the opening day of testing.

Eng again featured at the front of the field on Day 2, the BMW driver finishing just 0.010s behind his WRT Audi rival after completing a whopping 164 laps through the day.

Audi’s Jamie Green was third fastest with a time of 1m19.503s, with two-time champion and BMW driver Marco Wittmann 0.078s adrift in fourth.

Loic Duval completed only 29 laps all day as he continues to recover from a collarbone fracture that he sustained while while mountain biking in Geneva two weeks.

He still managed to set the fifth fastest time of the day, 0.268s off the ultimate pace, with fellow Audi drivers Mike Rockenfeller and Nico Muller not far behind in sixth and seventh respectively.

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica nearly gained a second on his best lap time from Monday, ending up 0.464s behind pacesetter Habsburg in eighth in the ART-run customer BMW.

Lucas Auer’s [BMW] time of 1m20.003s from the morning session put him eighth in the combined order, ahead of Fabio Scherer (WRT Audi) and Robin Frijns (Audi), the latter only venturing out on track after the lunch break.

Reigning champion Rene Rast, who is scheduled to test a Formula E car in July, skipped the second day of the test after completing 194 laps on Monday.

Day 2 results:

Pos

Driver

Manufacturer

Time

Gap

1

Ferdinand Habsburg

Audi

1m19.319s

  

2

Philipp Eng

BMW

1m19.329s

0.010s

3

Jamie Green

Audi

1m19.503s

0.184s

4

Marco Wittmann

BMW

1m19.581s

0.262s

5

Loic Duval

Audi

1m19.587s

0.268s

6

Mike Rockenfeller

Audi

1m19.619s

0.300s

7

Nico Muller

Audi

1m19.679s

0.360s

8

Robert Kubica

BMW

1m19.783s

0.464s

9

Lucas Auer

BMW

1m20.003s

0.684s

10

Fabio Scherer

Audi

1m20.069s

0.750s

11

Robin Frijns

Audi

1m20.893s

1.574s

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

