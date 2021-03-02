Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
47 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3 Next / Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season
DTM / Breaking news

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support

By:

Haupt Racing Team will enter two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the DTM this season with factory support from the German manufacturer.

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support

A relative newcomer to the international GT3 arena, HRT was formed last year by former DTM racer Hubert Haupt, who competed in the series for Audi in 1991-92 and again with Opel in 2001.

Taking over some key personnel from the two-time Nurburgring 24 Hours-winning Black Falcon squad, including its team principal Sean Paul Breslin, HRT competed in both the NLS and the GT World Challenge Europe last year with Mercedes, scoring back-to-back wins in the NLS on the legendary Nordschleife circuit.

Its most recent outing came in the Dubai 24 Hours in January, where it finished on the overall podium with its Pro line-up.

HRT will now contest the DTM with two cars following the series' switch to GT3 formula, taking advantage of factory support from Mercedes. The driver line-up will be announced at a later date, although Motorsport.com understands that former DTM racer Maximilian Gotz is a leading contender for one of the two seats.

“I am really looking forward to the DTM," team boss Haupt said. "This series is closely linked with my own personal career as a racing driver – and now as a team owner too.

"We only started out with HRT in the middle of 2020, and have already claimed some major successes on the GT3 scene as a Mercedes-AMG Performance Team. Entering the DTM is now the logical next step for us.

"We know it is going to be a huge challenge, but that is exactly what we love. All of us here at HRT are passionate about motorsport and will take our usual professional approach to this challenge.”

Mercedes officially announced last month that it would extend its factory support to customer teams in the DTM this year, marking a return of sorts to the series of which it was an integral part prior to its withdrawal at the end of 2018.

Motorsport.com understands that Mercedes’ support will not be limited to just spare parts and supply of factory drivers but could also include providing additional funding to customer teams.

Although the German marque stopped short of revealing how many teams could benefit from its involvement, it is understood that it would support between four to five cars in the series.

Apart from Haupt, Macau GT World Cup-winning team GruppeM is the only other Mercedes team to confirm its participation on the 2021 DTM grid, but it is unclear if it will receive technical or financial support from the manufacturer. 

shares
comments
Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

Previous article

Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

Next article

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

13h
2
IndyCar

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

5h
3
General

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2013

4
Formula 1

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine

33min
5
Formula 1

Report into Senna crash leaked

Latest news
Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season
DTM

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

1m
Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support
DTM

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support

27m
Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3
DTM

Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

23h
Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book
LM24

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Feb 28, 2021
Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution
Formula 1

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution

Feb 20, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season
DTM / Breaking news

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2013
General General / Commentary

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2013

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine

Report into Senna crash leaked
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Report into Senna crash leaked

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

Ferrari, Williams against delaying 2021 F1 rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari, Williams against delaying 2021 F1 rules

Latest news

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support

Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.