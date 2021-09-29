Tickets Subscribe
Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The DTM travels to Hockenheim this weekend for the penultimate round of the season. Find out where to watch it and how.

The title battle took a major turn last fortnight at Assen, with Red Bull protege Liam Lawson taking the lead in the championship following another disappointing weekend for Abt Audi's Kelvin van der Linde.

The 19-year-old holds a 10-point lead over the Walkenhorst BMW of two-time champion Marco Wittmann heading into the final two rounds of the season, with van der Linde now third in the rankings and a further five points adrift of his rival.

Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz also remains in contention for the title, having scored 155 points to Lawson's 175.

Hockenheim should provide a more level-playing field after the last two circuits - especially the Red Bull Ring - highlighted the weaknesses of the Audi R8 LMS GT3. 

Twenty drivers will be present on the grid, with HRT expanding to a third Mercedes for team owner Hubert Haupt.

Hockenheim DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:45

10:45

11:45

05:45

02:45

19:45

18:45

15:15

FP2

13:25

14:25

 15:25

09:25

06:25

 23:25

22:25

18:55

Qualifying 1

 08:20

09:20

 10:20

04:20

01:20

 18:20

17:20

 13:50
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:20

09:20

 10:20

04:20

01:20

18:20

17:20

13:50
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2021 Hockenheim DTM session timings in the UK 

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 10:45-11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2 - 14:25-15:10 BST

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 09:20-09:40 BST
  • Race 1 -  12:30 BST

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 09:20-09:40
  • Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Hockenheim DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 11:45-12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 15:25-16:10 CEST

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 CEST
  • Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:20-10:40 CEST
  • Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Hockenheim DTM session timings in the US

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1-  05:45-06:30 ET / 02:45-03:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2 - 09:25-10:10 ET / 06:25-07:10 PT

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 04:20-04:40 ET / 01:20-01:40 PT
  • Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 04:20-04:40 ET / 01:20-01:40 PT
  • Race 2 -  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2021 Hockenheim DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 19:45-21:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 23:25-00:10 AEST 

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:20-18:40 AEST
  • Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 18:20-18:40 AEST
  • Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 Hockenheim DTM session timings in Africa

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 11:45-12:30 SAT / 12:45-13:30 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2 -15:25-16:10 SAT / 16:25-17:10 EAT

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 SAT / 11:20-11:40 EAT
  • Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:20-10:40 SAT / 11:20-11:40 EAT
  • Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 Hockenheim DTM session timings in Japan

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 18:45-20:15 JST 
  • Free Practice 2 - 22:25-23:10 JST

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 -17:20-17:40 JST 
  • Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 -17:20-17:40 JST
  • Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Hockenheim DTM session timings in India

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 15:15-16:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2 -18:55-19:40 IST

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 13:50-14:10 IST 
  • Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 13:50-14:10 IST
  • Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Hockenheim DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ServusTV
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • India - Autocar India YouTube
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Hockenheim DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Hockenheim DTM races?

Both Hockenheim races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Hockenheim?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Hockenheim. To purchase tickets, click here.

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

