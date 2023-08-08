Subscribe
Previous / How Bortolotti helped Lamborghini win at Nurburgring DTM after his DNS
DTM / Nurburgring News

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast had a “weekend to forget” at the Nurburgring, with 19th the best he could manage after two failed strategy gambles. 

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
René Rast, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Even before the first laps had been completed at the Nurburgring, BMW was downbeat about its chances at the former German Grand Prix venue, with the boost pressure of the M4 GT3 having been significantly reduced compared to the previous rounds.

But the decision to go aggressive on strategy in both races made things worse for its most high-profile signing, with Rast failing to score points during an entire race weekend for only the second time in four seasons.

In the first race on Saturday, Rast was running in ninth place after completing his mandatory pitstop on lap 18 of 39. He hadn't been able to replicate the kind of pace that had seen his team-mate Sheldon van der Linde climb from 17th to seventh, primarily due to a set-up that worked over a single-lap but not in race trim, but he was still in for a solid haul of points.

However, Rast and his engineer Florian Rinkes then collectively decided to make an unscheduled second pitstop for wet tyres during a safety car phase, hoping that the rain will get heavier and will suddenly make the German a contender for the victory. 

But contrary to their expectations, the rain stopped and the track dried out quickly, leaving Rast helpless on his grooved Pirelli tyres. The 36-year-old was left with no choice but to come in again for a third time and switch back to slicks, leaving him a distant 20th at the finish.

René Rast, Schubert Motorsport

René Rast, Schubert Motorsport

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Things didn't look any brighter on Saturday as Rast could only qualify 12th on the grid in a wet qualifying session, while van der Linde managed to put his BMW on the front row.

Electing to start the race on slicks, Rast opted for a careful approach in the opening laps as the first sector of the track was still wet from earlier rain showers. However, just as the track began to dry out and Rast had started to lap quicker than the leaders, the heavens opened up, leaving him vulnerable on slicks.

Rast had to wait until the pitstop window opened after 20 minutes of racing before he could finally switch to wet tyres, but by then he had already lost too much ground to his rivals.

Although he showed impressive pace once his BMW was fitted with grooved Pirellis, Rast finished the race a lap down in 19th place, only ahead of Abt Audi's Kelvin van der Linde, who was a victim of a first-lap incident.

"It was hardly worth me travelling to the Nurburgring this time," said a dejected Rast. "That was a weekend to forget. 

"We chose the wrong tyre strategy in both races, which meant we had no chance of scoring any points. 

"It started to rain on Saturday and we switched to wet-weather tyres. Just as I seemed to be going faster, the rain stopped. It was exactly the opposite on Sunday.

"It is disappointing, but you have weekends like that sometimes."

Rast was always going to face a tough task in adding a fourth DTM title to his tally in 2023, having been forced to miss the Zandvoort round due to clashing commitments with McLaren in Formula E. And with half of the season now complete, the championship is looking increasingly out of his reach.

The double non-score at the Nurburgring has left him ninth in the standings, 63 points down on championship leader Thomas Preining (Porsche). And with team-mate van der Linde currently second to Preining but 28 points off the lead, Rast faces the prospect of having to support his team-mate's title bid.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How Bortolotti helped Lamborghini win at Nurburgring DTM after his DNS
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Second-placed Honda team thrown out of Suzuka 8 Hours results

Second-placed Honda team thrown out of Suzuka 8 Hours results

FIM Endurance
Suzuka 8 Hours

Second-placed Honda team thrown out of Suzuka 8 Hours results Second-placed Honda team thrown out of Suzuka 8 Hours results

How Bortolotti helped Lamborghini win at Nurburgring DTM after his DNS

How Bortolotti helped Lamborghini win at Nurburgring DTM after his DNS

DTM
Nurburgring

How Bortolotti helped Lamborghini win at Nurburgring DTM after his DNS How Bortolotti helped Lamborghini win at Nurburgring DTM after his DNS

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

René Rast More from
René Rast
DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

DTM
Oschersleben

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Prime
Prime
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Schubert Motorsport More from
Schubert Motorsport
DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

DTM
Oschersleben

DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

DTM

Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

DTM

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

Latest news

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

MGP MotoGP

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey

F1 Formula 1

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

F1 Formula 1

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package

Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package

WRC WRC

Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe