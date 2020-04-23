Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Berger makes U-turn on closed door DTM races

shares
comments
Berger makes U-turn on closed door DTM races
By:
Apr 23, 2020, 2:24 PM

ITR chairman Gerhard Berger says he is now ready to entertain the possibility of running DTM races behind closed doors, but stressed that he will resort to such a measure only to “get the ball rolling".

Berger had previously been against the idea of hosting DTM events in thd absence of spectators, telling Red Bull-owned Servus TV earlier this month: "Our customers are called fans. And if the fans aren't there, there won't be any races." 

However, since then, both Germany and Belgium have announced blanket bans on mass gathering in light of the rising spread of coronavirus, thwarting DTM’s attempt to begin the season at Norisring in July as planned.

Berger says he can no longer dismiss closed door races as a way to get the 2020 campaign up and running, even though putting on a show for trackside spectators remains his priority. 

“Sure, in the current situation you have to think everything through,” Berger told Auto Motor und Sport when asked if DTM will consider running races without fans. 

“But our income is based on the event. So our main goal must always be to go live in front of the fans. 'Ghost racing' is just a way to get the ball rolling.”

Berger explained that the DTM’s revenue model relies heavily on ticket sales, and as such it cannot easily forego income from trackside spectators in the same way Formula 1 can.

“In contrast to Formula 1, our model looks like we rent the race track,” Berger explained. “The income from the spectators and sponsors flows into our overall package. 

“Formula 1 works differently. They get an entry fee from the race tracks, and the tracks have to recoup the money through ticket sales and government aid. Without spectator income, the organisers cannot refinance themselves.

“All other rights are held by Formula 1, so perhaps the tables will now turn. It is quite conceivable that in such a difficult time Liberty would forego the organisers' income and thus be able to show races without spectators.”

Berger added that it is difficult to predict when the 2020 season can begin amid the fluidity of the pandemic situation. 

The DTM is yet to issue a revised calendar in light of new measures announced by governments in Europe, but its previous schedule included all 10 rounds that were originally planned.

“There are several scenarios,” Berger said. “The best scenario starts in July. We would go through the whole season and plan with 10 races. The worst scenario is that there won't be any races this year. And maybe there will be something in between.

“[An August or September start] could also be a consideration. But due to the falling temperatures on European racetracks it will not be possible to race from the end of November.

“Real planning is difficult for everyone, because neither experts can predict the worldwide coronavirus situation nor governments can take measures for public life in a predictable way. And something can always change depending on the development of case numbers.

"We are also dependent on sponsor and promoter contracts. The issue is complex.”

Related video

Next article
Stuck advocates GT3 move to ensure DTM's survival

Previous article

Stuck advocates GT3 move to ensure DTM's survival
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

DTM Next session

Norisring

Norisring

10 Jul - 12 Jul

Trending

1
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

2
MotoGP

Pedrosa would now consider wildcard MotoGP return

3
MotoGP

Five MotoGP riders that need a big year in 2019

4
Esports

Brooks/Jobes win eNASCAR Heat Pro League season-opener

5
Formula 1

McLaren: Extending season to '21 won't cause contract issues

1h

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Berger makes U-turn on closed door DTM races
DTM

Berger makes U-turn on closed door DTM races

Stuck advocates GT3 move to ensure DTM's survival
DTM

Stuck advocates GT3 move to ensure DTM's survival

Rast: Kubica will face steep learning curve in DTM
DTM

Rast: Kubica will face steep learning curve in DTM

Opening DTM races in doubt after new government measures
DTM

Opening DTM races in doubt after new government measures

Spengler wants DTM farewell after abrupt BMW exit
DTM

Spengler wants DTM farewell after abrupt BMW exit

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.