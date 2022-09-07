Lars Stegelmann appointed as director commercial at DTM organisation ITR

Listen to this article

Munich (7 September 2022). A new signing by DTM organisation ITR: as of 1 October 2022, Lars Stegelmann is taking over the commercial department in a leading function and is to enhance the attractivity for current and future partners even further within this framework.

Moreover, he will take care of the global marketing of the ITR’s series rights. Stegelmann has over 15 years of experience in sports and media marketing. In this era, he has worked for many high-ranking major international events, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the UEFA European Championship 2012 in Poland and Ukraine. Moreover, he contributed to the development of the marketing concept of Formula E. Prior to his involvement in the sports business, he worked as a business consultant at Roland Berger and PwC. The 49-year-old is coming over to ITR from Motorsport Network, the globally leading digital media and technology enterprise in motorsport. Previously, he was responsible for the development of international marketing of Nielsen Sports & Entertainment.

Benedikt Böhme, managing director, ITR: “In Lars Stegelmann, we have got a colleague on board who, with his vast experience and his excellent network, can help us to continue the development of the DTM platform. I am certain that, with his know-how, we can further sharpen the profile of the platform with view to the different target groups and requirements and can become even more attractive for our current and future partners.”

Lars Stegelmann, future director commercial of the DTM organisation ITR: “DTM is one of the strongest brands in motorsport. The entire platform with the innovation of its five pillars is not only particularly attractive for drivers, teams and manufacturers, but also for partners and sponsors. For many brands and advertisers, the DTM platform is interesting because it is very exciting with its variety for corporate and communication goals around the target groups for motorsport. Challenging times were mastered successfully and now, the goal is to expand the foundation that has been laid while taking into account different interests in the process.”