Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Audi's Muller explains factors that helped end DTM win drought Next / Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde scores first win for new BMW M4
DTM / Lausitzring Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Auer holds off charging van der Linde for pole

Winward Mercedes driver Lucas Auer took pole position for the opening DTM race at the Lausitzring, narrowly edging Sheldon van der Linde's Schubert BMW by 0.025s.

James Newbold
By:
Lausitzring DTM: Auer holds off charging van der Linde for pole
Listen to this article

Auer, who won the opening round of the 2022 season in Portimao and has three DTM victories to his name at the east German track, posted the benchmark time of 1m30.654s in the opening half of the 20-minute session but couldn't improve his time further as others around him closed in.

Van der Linde, who had been 0.25s behind the Austrian at the halfway point in the session, produced two laps less than a tenth slower than Auer but had to settle for second on the grid as the only non-Mercedes driver in the top four.

The South African's late effort demoted Maro Engel to third, the GruppeM Mercedes driver 0.067s slower than stablemate Auer in an ultra-tight session, with Luca Stolz fourth in the leading HRT Mercedes.

Stolz however faces an investigation for crossing the white line at the pit exit.

Felipe Fraga had been third in the closing stages of the session before behind shuffled back to fifth in the Red Bull Ferrari, and will share the third row with Stolz's teammate Arjun Maini.

Philipp Eng will line up seventh in the second Schubert BMW, ahead of reigning ADAC GT Masters champion Ricardo Feller in the leading Abt Audi entry.

The Swiss set an identical laptime, 1m31.147s, to championship leader Mirko Bortolotti's Grasser Racing Lamborghini but will start ahead courtesy of posting his effort first.

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast rounded out the top 10, 0.494s down on Auer and only a thousand of a second slower than Feller and Bortolotti.

The best Porsche was Dennis Olsen's SSR Performance example in 11th, as Nick Cassidy took 12th on his first appearance of the season in the second Red Bull Ferrari.

Portimao race two winner Nico Muller waited until the final eight minutes of the session to venture out of the pits for the first time, but couldn't repeat Bortolotti's successful adoption of the tactic in Portimao.

The Swiss could only muster the 14th-quickest time in his Team Rosberg Audi, just behind defending champion Maximilian Gotz's Winward Mercedes.

A similar strategy for David Schumacher in the third Winward Mercedes yielded the 17th-quickest time.

Lausitzring DTM - Qualifying results:

 Pos  Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
22  Lucas Auer Mercedes 1'30.654  
31  Sheldon van der Linde BMW 1'30.679 0.025
88  Maro Engel Mercedes 1'30.721 0.067
Luca Stolz Mercedes 1'30.864 0.210
74  Felipe Fraga Ferrari 1'30.971 0.317
36  Arjun Maini Mercedes 1'30.987 0.333
25  Philipp Eng BMW 1'31.118 0.464
Ricardo Feller Audi 1'31.147 0.493
63  Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 1'31.147 0.493
10  33  René Rast Audi 1'31.148 0.494
11  94  Dennis Olsen Porsche 1'31.159 0.505
12  37  Nick Cassidy Ferrari 1'31.172 0.518
13  Maximilian Götz Mercedes 1'31.184 0.530
14  51  Nico Müller Audi 1'31.302 0.648
15  55  Mikaël Grenier Mercedes 1'31.304 0.650
16  11  Marco Wittmann BMW 1'31.397 0.743
17  27  David Schumacher Mercedes 1'31.437 0.783
18  18  Maximilian Buhk Mercedes 1'31.461 0.807
19  Kelvin van der Linde Audi 1'31.528 0.874
20  24  Thomas Preining Porsche 1'31.540 0.886
21  10  Esteban Muth BMW 1'31.575 0.921
22  92  Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'31.666 1.012
23  95  Nicki Thiim Lamborghini 1'31.799 1.145
24  12  Dev Gore Audi 1'31.806 1.152
25  66  Marius Zug Audi 1'31.812 1.158
26  19  Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini 1'32.220 1.566
27  85  Clemens Schmid Lamborghini 1'32.483 1.829
28  26  Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini 1'33.252 2.598
29  Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 1'34.366 3.712
shares
comments

Related video

Audi's Muller explains factors that helped end DTM win drought
Previous article

Audi's Muller explains factors that helped end DTM win drought
Next article

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde scores first win for new BMW M4

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde scores first win for new BMW M4
Load comments
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde holds off Engel for double win Lausitzring
Video Inside
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde holds off Engel for double win

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde beats Rast to Sunday pole Lausitzring
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde beats Rast to Sunday pole

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Bristol Prime
NASCAR Cup

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Lucas Auer More from
Lucas Auer
Lausitzring DTM round could root out "one-hit wonders" - Auer Lausitzring
DTM

Lausitzring DTM round could root out "one-hit wonders" - Auer

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022
GT

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017 Prime
DTM

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017

Latest news

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde holds off Engel for double win
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde holds off Engel for double win

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde beats Rast to Sunday pole
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde beats Rast to Sunday pole

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde scores first win for new BMW M4
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde scores first win for new BMW M4

Lausitzring DTM: Auer holds off charging van der Linde for pole
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Auer holds off charging van der Linde for pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.