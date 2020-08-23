Top events
Previous
DTM / Lausitzring II / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s

shares
comments
Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s
By:

Robin Frijns claimed his fourth pole position of the DTM season at the Lausitzring on Sunday, outqualifying Abt Audi teammate Nico Muller by just 0.018s.

It was Race 1 winner Rene Rast who led qualifying after the first runs, his time of 1m36.507s putting him 0.042s clear of second-placed Frijns.

Muller sat third after the first flurry of laps, while Lucas Auer was the best of the BMW drivers in sixth, over six tenths off the ultimate pace.

When the second set of runs began, Abt teammates Muller and Frijns appeared to be on a charge, splitting purple sector times between them.

Muller was the first to cross the line, setting the quickest third sector of anyone to claim provisional pole.

Frijns set purple times in sectors 1 and 2 and, although he couldn’t quite match Muller in the final part of the lap, his time of 1m36.344s was good enough to claim his fourth pole position in six qualifying sessions so far.

Team Rosberg Audi driver Rast failed to improve his time on the second run and settled for third behind Muller, while Sheldon van der Linde posted an impressive laptime of 1m36.515s to put the best of the BMWs on the second row of the grid.

Audi’s Jamie Green qualified just 0.005s adrift of van der Linde in fifth, while two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann was sixth in the second of the BMWs.

Saturday star Timo Glock (BMW) was 0.585s off the pace in seventh, and will share the fourth row of the grid with Audi’s Loic Duval.

Auer was unable to go any quicker than the 1m37.139s lap he managed in the first run and slipped to ninth in the final order, while Harrison Newey put in an inspired performance to qualify his WRT Audi in 10th.

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica (ART BMW) delivered his best qualifying result so far with 11th, beating the factory BMWs of Philipp Eng and Jonathan Aberdein as well as the works Audi driven by Mike Rockenfeller. 

Lausitzting DTM: Qualifying 2 results: 

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.344
2 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.362 0.018
3 Germany René Rast
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.468 0.124
4 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.615 0.271
5 United Kingdom Jamie Green
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.620 0.276
6 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.839 0.495
7 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.930 0.586
8 France Loic Duval
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.061 0.717
9 Austria Lucas Auer
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.139 0.795
10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.221 0.877
11 Poland Robert Kubica
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.272 0.928
12 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.287 0.943
13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.289 0.945
14 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.364 1.020
15 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.381 1.037
16 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.545 1.201
View full results
Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory

Previous article

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring II
Author Rachit Thukral

