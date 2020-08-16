Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Race in
03 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Race in
02 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
09 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Practice 5 in
05 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Lausitzring / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns completes weekend pole sweep

shares
comments
Lausitzring DTM: Frijns completes weekend pole sweep
By:
Aug 16, 2020, 9:21 AM

Audi driver Robin Frijns completed a clean sweep of DTM pole positions at the Lausitzring after topping second qualifying on Sunday.

BMW drivers led the 20-minute qualifying session early on, with Philipp Eng setting the first competitive time of 1m16.871s to move atop the leaderboard.

That was bettered by first Lucas Auer and then Marco Wittmann, before Muller put Audi at the head of the timesheets with a 1m16.032s.

When the second runs began, reigning champion Rene Rast became the first driver to break the 1m16s barrier, lapping in 1m15.911s to take provisional pole.

Muller improved by 0.059s to snatch back the top spot, only for Frijns to go even quicker with a  1m15.787s on his last attempt to score his third pole position in four races.

The top three remain unchanged thereafter, with Muller qualifying second ahead of Rast - the trio separated by just over a tenth of a second.

Fresh from securing his first points finish of the year in Race 1, Ferdinand Habsburg qualified his WRT-run customer RS5 in an impressive fourth position, ahead of the factory Audis of Loic Duval and Mike Rockenfeller.

After an improved showing on Saturday, BMW slipped outside the top five in qualifying, with Marco Wittmann the marque’s highest representative in seventh, half a second down on Frijns’ pole time.

He was followed by the WRT Audi of Harrison Newey, who was promoted to the final points-paying position in Race 1 after a penalty for Rockenfeller.

Audi’s Jamie Green and Sheldon van der Linde, who scored BMW’s first podium of the year on Saturday, qualified ninth and 10th respectively.

Eng, Timo Glock and Auer were the three factory BMW runners to qualify outside the top 10, as ART driver Robert Kubica once again propped up the field in 16th.

Lausitzring DTM: Qualifying 2 results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.787
2 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.852 0.065
3 33 Germany René Rast
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.911 0.124
4 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.124 0.337
5 28 France Loic Duval
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.236 0.449
6 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.278 0.491
7 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.316 0.529
8 10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.361 0.574
9 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.380 0.593
10 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.477 0.690
11 25 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.532 0.745
12 16 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.597 0.810
13 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.634 0.847
14 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.717 0.930
15 22 Austria Lucas Auer
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.720 0.933
16 8 Poland Robert Kubica
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'17.187 1.400
View full results
Lausitzring DTM: Muller wins as BMW scores first podium

Previous article

Lausitzring DTM: Muller wins as BMW scores first podium
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Indy 500 Qualifying: Andretti Autosport, Honda rule in first runs
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

Indy 500 Qualifying: Andretti Autosport, Honda rule in first runs

Sausage Kerbs: Doing more harm than good
Formula E Formula E / Commentary

Sausage Kerbs: Doing more harm than good

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Technical analysis: McLaren's F1 steering wheel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Technical analysis: McLaren's F1 steering wheel

Latest news

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns completes weekend pole sweep
DTM DTM / Qualifying report
17m

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns completes weekend pole sweep

Lausitzring DTM: Muller wins as BMW scores first podium
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Lausitzring DTM: Muller wins as BMW scores first podium

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns edges Muller for Race 1 pole
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns edges Muller for Race 1 pole

Rast stripped of Spa DTM win for illegal push-to-pass use
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rast stripped of Spa DTM win for illegal push-to-pass use

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
IndyCar

Indy 500 Qualifying: Andretti Autosport, Honda rule in first runs

4
Formula E

Sausage Kerbs: Doing more harm than good

5
FIA F2

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place

Latest videos

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights 02:46
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Spa: Race 1 highlights 03:56
DTM

Spa: Race 1 highlights

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

Latest news

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns completes weekend pole sweep
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns completes weekend pole sweep

Lausitzring DTM: Muller wins as BMW scores first podium
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Muller wins as BMW scores first podium

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns edges Muller for Race 1 pole
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns edges Muller for Race 1 pole

Rast stripped of Spa DTM win for illegal push-to-pass use
DTM

Rast stripped of Spa DTM win for illegal push-to-pass use

Duval: Audi open to letting me skip DTM races
DTM

Duval: Audi open to letting me skip DTM races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.