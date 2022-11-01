Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch

Listen to this article

Abt was responsible for bringing Audi back to the DTM more than two decades ago and has shared plenty of success with the German manufacturer since then, winning the teams’ title five times in 2004, ‘07, ‘11, ‘16 and ‘20.

Abt has remained in the DTM with factory support from Audi following the championship’s switch to a customer-based formula in 2021, fielding three cars in the recently-concluded 2022 season for Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde and Ricardo Feller.

While Audi’s future in customer racing, and DTM by extension, now appears to be secure, Abt is yet to commit to the Ingolstadt-based brand for the 2023 season.

Speaking to Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com, Abt team principal Thomas Biermaier said: "That we will participate [in the DTM] is clear. We have a package that we have been happy with for years.

“But nothing has been finalised yet - neither with drivers nor with manufacturers. That will now all happen promptly after Hockenheim [DTM finale].”

Abt has submitted its offer to Audi for the 2023 DTM season, along with Team Rosberg and Attempto squads, and is currently waiting for feedback from the Volkswagen Group brand.

While there is a clear intent from Abt to stay with Audi next year, Biermaier admitted that it has received some interest from rival manufacturers.

“Audi is the top option, but you can tell from the other options that we haven't done a bad job," he grinned.

"Audi knows exactly what they have in us. And we know what we have in Audi. I'm relatively confident that we can make it work.”

While Abt has been synonymous with Audi since the start of the century, it did make two outings at the Nurburgring 24 Hours between 2016-17 with sister brand Bentley.

Rast replacement depends upon three-car rule

Pole sitter Rene Rast, Team ABT Sportsline Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Abt has lost its star signing Rast after a single season in the DTM following the 35-year-old’s decision to jump ship and join rival German brand BMW.

Before any decision regarding possible replacement for Rast could be made, the squad first needs to figure out whether it would be allowed to run three cars under series’ 2023 regulations.

As revealed by Motorsport.com earlier this month, ITR is pondering a rule change that would oblige teams to run cars in multiples of two to make the best use of limited space in the pitlane, forcing one-car and three-car squads to alter their operations.

Abt is clear that it will not be technically feasible to expand to four cars in DTM next year as it adds a second programme in Formula E, suggesting the only alternative option would be to downscale its operations should the two-car rule come into force.

Until there is clarity on how many cars it will be allowed to field in DTM next year, and whether it would remain with Audi, no decision can be made regarding potential replacements for Rast.

“This depends a little bit on our plans if we continue with three cars or maybe we go down to two cars,” Berimaier told Motorsport.com in a separate interview.

“One thing is clear that we will not increase to four. With all our other projects with what we have in mind for next year, maybe we don't have the capacity to do four cars. Currently it looks like two or three.

“We wait for the final decision from ITR. If you see the pitlane here, to reduce entries, I think it is helpful. Not only for teams but also for safety reasons.”

One alternative option for Abt would be to share the garage with a one-car Audi squad as Attempto and effectively create a new virtual team.

“If it is allowed from the rules, yes [we could team up with a one-car outfit],” explained Biermaier.

“We had the same question before. If Attempto is doing only one car and we stick to three cars, we can share a car with them and it would be the ‘Abt-Attempto’ team.

“But if the rules come to two cars we go to two cars.”

Abt is understood to be happy with the performances of both van der Linde and Feller, who bagged a maiden race win at Imola, and both have a strong chance of remaining with the squad regardless of how many cars it operates in 2023, provided it remains within the Audi field.

Rosberg and Attempto’s 2023 plans

Nico Müller, Team Rosberg Audi R8 LMS GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Meanwhile, fellow Audi squad Team Rosberg has revealed an intent to continue its participation in the DTM “if the conditions are right”, suggesting a final decision will come down to finances.

As things stand, costs related to registration fee, tyres and fuel are all still to be determined as the DTM prepares for its third season under GT3 regulations.

"We are in if all the framework conditions fit," team boss Kimmo Liimatainen told Motorsport-Total.com. "And we want to be, otherwise it would have been nonsense to do this now for two years and then not continue it.”

Liimatainen, however, is clear that Team Rosberg would remain an Audi customer going into the 2023 season, with no change of manufacturers being considered.

"We've been together with Audi for 17 years - and the way the talks have gone, the will is there from both sides,” he said.

Like Abt, Team Rosberg also needs an A-list driver in its line-up following the departure of Nico Muller to Peugeot in the FIA World Endurance Championship, but Liimatainen said the ball is in Audi’s court regarding potential replacements for the Swiss.

"Is there an adequate replacement for Nico, or do they even want one?" asked Liimatainen . “I don't know that at all yet."

Attempto, which ran a single car for German youngster Marius Zug this year, is interested in fielding a second entry next year following a difficult first season in the DTM.

However, the DTM is understood to be considering limiting the number of entries from a manufacturer to six next year, which could hamper Attempto’s plans to expand its fleet depending upon how many cars Rosberg and Abt enter.

"I've noticed that it's very difficult for a young driver when you only have one car," said team boss Akrin Aka. "And if you have a second strong driver, they push each other,

"I think [Zug] is a very good talent and you can build on that. I still have to discuss with Marius what it looks like. And I think we are already at an advanced level for next year, but nothing is signed yet."