DTM / Breaking news

Lopez to make DTM Trophy cameo in Toyota Supra

shares
comments
Lopez to make DTM Trophy cameo in Toyota Supra
By:
Aug 18, 2020, 8:34 AM

Factory Toyota LMP1 driver Jose Maria Lopez will make a guest appearance in the Lausitzring round of the DTM Trophy series this weekend, driving a Toyota Supra GT4.

This will mark Lopez’s first competitive outing in a GT4 category, although the Argentinian driver already has vast experience of the new Supra, having played an integral role in its development process at the Nurburgring and Spa-Francorchamps.

Lopez will compete for the Ring Racing team, which is fielding two Supra GT4 cars in the DTM Trophy this year on top of its primary campaign in the Nurburgring Endurance Series (formerly VLN).

“I am very excited to take part in the DTM Trophy at the Lausitzring and race the GR Supra GT4,” said Lopez.

“It is a new track and a new discipline for me but I will try to be quick and hope that my background in driving touring cars and GTs helps. 

“When the opportunity came up, I immediately said yes. I have been involved in the development of the GR Supra GT4 and tested it at Spa-Francorchamps and the Nordschleife, so I know it is a very nice and stable car which had a good speed from the beginning. So we hope for a good result.”

Lopez sits at the top of the LMP1 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship after he and teammates Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway scored their third win of the 2019/20 season at Spa in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid.

DTM Trophy is in the middle of its inaugural season, having been launched by ITR in 2020 as a support category to the long-running DTM series.

The series’ revised calendar features six rounds across Germany and Belgium, and it has managed to attract cars from six different manufacturers, including Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Porsche and KTM, along with Toyota.

Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept

Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept

Photo by: Motor1

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

