Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven

Guven will take the place of Dennis Olsen at last year’s championship-winning squad following the Norwegian’s decision to leave the Porsche fold and join Ford’s factory stable in GT racing.

This would be the second full-season in the DTM for the Turkish driver, who spent the last year competing for Team Bernhard and scored a maiden podium at the Sachsenring en route to 15th in the standings.

He made his DTM debut at the Norisring round of the 2022 season, when the AF Corse Ferrari squad called him in to substitute for the absent Nick Cassidy.

The 26-year-old joins the Porsche-supported outfit just days after scoring a maiden victory at the Bathurst enduro in a 911 GT3 R together with full-factory drivers Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell.

"I'm really looking forward to this project and the opportunities it presents,” said Guven. “It's fantastic for a driver to become part of the reigning championship team. And for me as a Porsche driver who started in the Sports Cup in 2016, it has a special meaning yet again.

“To go through all these stages and end up in the Grello in the DTM is a dream come true. I've had the opportunity to work with some of the Manthey team in previous years and this will be my first time driving for them.

“I'm looking forward to the season together and would like to thank Porsche Motorsport and Manthey for this opportunity and the trust they have placed in me.”

Race winner #912 Manthey Racing / EMA Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (991.2): Matt Campbell, Ayhancan Güven, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: Edge Photographics

Guven will team up with 25-year-old Preining, who was confirmed by Manthey EMA to be returning to the DTM for his title defence in December.

The Austrian driver, also a graduate of Timo Bernhard’s Porsche squad, beat SSR Performance’s Mirko Bortolotti in a season-long fight in 2023 as Manthey EMA emerged as the team to beat last year.

He was subsequently rewarded with a test in a Porsche 963 LMDh car following the 2023 World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain, but will continue to race in GT cars this year as a works driver.

The DTM will again be the Austrian driver’s primary programme in 2024.

"I'm very happy to be back in the DTM in 2024 with Manthey EMA and to be able to start defending the title,” he said.

“Of course, that's easier said than done as we have another long and demanding season ahead of us. But I'm really looking forward to it. I can see how motivated and hungry for success everyone in the team still is.

“That can't be taken for granted and I appreciate it. I am confident that we will have a great 2024 season. I would also like to thank Porsche for their support and for respecting my wish to return to the DTM together with Manthey EMA.”

Porsche could have a reduced involvement in the DTM this year following Team Bernhard’s decision to exit the series and focus on one-make championships.

Apart from Manthey EMA and Team Bernhard, the German marque was also represented by Toksport WRT in 2023.