Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola
DTM News

Marciello: DTM move 'won't be a step forward for my career'

Factory Mercedes driver Raffaele Marciello believes a move to the DTM will not be a “step forward” for his career, but remains open to joining the category in the future.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

A former member of Ferrari’s Formula 1 driver development programme, Marciello has gone on to win some of the biggest prizes in GT racing since his switch from single-seaters in 2017, with an overall title in Blancpain GT Series (now GT World Challenge Europe) and victory in the Macau GT race some of the highlights of his short sportscar career.

The 27-year-old is currently running a dual campaign in GT World Challenge Europe and ADAC GT Masters, and has also contested a slew of 24-hour races in Dubai, Daytona and the Nurburgring Nordschleife this year.

But despite the DTM carrying more prestige than other GT3 championships thanks to its rich history and a top-class driver line-up, Marciello says he doesn't find German category especially appealing.

"DTM was never a goal,” he told Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com. “It's a GT3 series, like there are so many. If [Mercedes] AMG tells me to drive in the DTM, I will do it. If not, I won't.

"It's a series like the others, just with a bit more media exposure. My goal is to win everywhere I race. But it wouldn't be a step forward in my career if I drove DTM. This is the same car I drive here [in the GT Masters].”

A switch to the DTM for Marciello was mooted at the start of the year when Mercedes expanded its factory-supported fleet to eight cars, but those plans were eventually scrapped on cost grounds. 

"I therefore preferred to drive in the ADAC GT Masters and with Timur [Boguslawski] in the GT World Challenge," said Marciello.

However, the Swiss-born Italian hasn’t ruled out competing in the DTM in the future, saying he would be more than happy to race in the championship if Mercedes places him at one of its factory-supported teams in 2023.

"Next year we'll see,” he said. “As I said before: It's not my decision, it's Mercedes-AMG's. If they say I should drive DTM, then I'll drive DTM. I'll definitely do my best, just like I do every time I get in the car."

The DTM has managed to attract the likes of Porsche star Laurens Vanthoor and Lamborghini duo Mirko Bortolotti and Nicki Thiim for the second year of its GT3 ruleset, making Marciello one of the most high-profile absentees from the series.

Marciello raced on the DTM support bill in the now-defunct European F3 series between 2012-13, winning the championship in his second season with single-seater powerhouse Prema as a Ferrari junior.

The 27-year-old is rated highly by DTM boss Gerhard Berger, who was earlier quoted as saying that Marciello is "a really fast guy” and that he’d like to see him competing in the championship in the near future.

When Berger’s words were put to him, Marciello said: "I've known Gerhard since my time in Formula 3. Of course, I feel honoured. Gerhard has done a lot for the sport. For sure he knows who is a good or bad driver."

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola
Previous article

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
