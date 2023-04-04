Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing
Former European Formula 3 race winner Ralf Aron will return to full-time racing for the first time in five years after joining Mercedes’ factory GT3 roster for 2023.
Aron, who has mostly focused on his Prema management duties since finishing sixth in the 2018 European F3 season, will compete in GT World Challenge Europe, the GT Masters series and the Nurburgring 24 Hours as a Mercedes junior driver.
During his three seasons in the DTM-supporting regional F3 series, the Estonian scored a total of five victories and one pole position, and he also bagged a podium finish on his debut in the Macau GT3 race in 2017.
He is one of the three new additions to Mercedes’ GT3 line-up for 2023, joining Jordan Love and Jusuf Owega.
Love will compete in GT World Challenge Australia as part of a domestic campaign, while Owega will get to race in the DTM in his first season with the German manufacturer, joining Team Landgraf.
Ralf Aron, Team LeMans
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
A total of 18 drivers will represent Mercedes in official capacity in GT3 championships around the world, 11 of which under the status of ‘Performance driver’.
The list includes GT3 stars such as Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, DTM stars including Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel and Maximilian Gotz.
2021 DTM champion Gotz, however, won’t continue in the series this year, with Mercedes instead revealing that he will compete in GT World Challenge Asia and select rounds of IMSA SportsCar Championship.
Mikael Grenier and Fabian Schiller have been promoted to ‘Performance Driver’ status after serving as junior racers in 2023.
The team’s Junior driver line-up will comprise newcomers Aron, Love, Owega, plus incumbents Arjun Maini and David Schumacher.
“For 2023, we have added a few talented and fast guys to our strong driver line-up that has delivered undisputed top-notch achievements once again in the past season,” said Stefan Windle, head of Mercedes’ customer racing department.
“With Ralf Aron, Jordan Love and Jusuf Owega, we welcome three new up-and-coming members into the World’s Fastest Family, all of them having proven their talent already and now able to continue their development as Junior Drivers at Mercedes-AMG.
“As a result, we are confident to be an in excellent position for the new season and we are looking forward to thrilling motorsport moments and plenty of joint success.”
Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, 2023 driver line-up:
|
Name
|
Status
|
Ralf Aron
|
Junior
|
Lucas Auer
|
Performance
|
Adam Christodoulou
|
Expert
|
Philip Ellis
|
Performance
|
Maro Engel
|
Performance
|
Maxilian Gotz
|
Performance
|
Jules Gounon
|
Performance
|
Mikael Grenier
|
Performance
|
Thomas Jager
|
Performance
|
Daniel Juncadella
|
Performance
|
Jordan Love
|
Junior
|
Arjun Maini
|
Junior
|
Raffaele Marciello
|
Performance
|
Daniel Morad
|
Expert
|
Jusuf Owega
|
Junior
|
Fabian Schiller
|
Performance
|
David Schumacher
|
Junior
|
Lucas Stolz
|
Performance
Latest news
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.