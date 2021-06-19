Tickets Subscribe
DTM / Monza Qualifying report

Monza DTM: Abril on pole, Mercedes locks out top four

Vincent Abril scored the first pole position of the DTM's new GT3 era at Monza, as Mercedes locked out the top four.

The laptimes were significantly quicker than those seen in practice on Friday, with HRT Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz going half a second quicker than Philip Ellis’ FP2 benchmark with a 1m47.158s on his first flyer.

Abt Audi man Kelvin van der Linde then lowered the bar to a 1m47.002s, before Winward Mercedes’ Lucas Auer moved the goalposts further with a 1m46.590s.

Abril then found even more time in the second HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3, ending the first runs on top with a time of 1m46.488s.

More improvements were expected when the field returned to the track in the final five minutes, but only DTM returnee Daniel Juncadella was able to bother the frontrunners, going second with a 1m45.560s.

That put Abril on pole position for the DTM’s first race under GT3 regulations, the Frenchman remaining unchallenged despite opting to pit before completing a timed lap on his second run.

Juncadella ended up 0.072s behind in second, with Auer another 0.030s adrift in third in the Winward Mercedes.

Testing pacesetter Gotz made it an-all Mercedes top four, as Esteban Muth moved up to fifth with a last-gasp effort of 1m46.863s in the T3 Lamborghini.

Ellis was classified sixth in the Winward Mercedes, with Red Bull protege Liam Lawson qualifying seventh with a time of 1m46.900s in the best of the AF Corse-run Ferraris.

Last year’s DTM runner up Nico Muller was the top Audi qualifier in eighth in the Team Rosberg-run R8 LMS, with van der Linde finishing just 0.065s behind in ninth.

Maximilian Buhk, deputising for the absent Gary Paffett, rounded out the top 10 ahead of former champion Mike Rockenfeller (Abt Audi).

Alex Albon qualified a disappointing 14th in the second of the AF Corse Ferraris, ending up nine tenths off the top spot.

BMW struggled for pace in Monza qualifying, with the marque’s top runner and Walkenhorst driver Marco Wittmann only 15th ahead of Rowe Racing M6 duo Sheldon van der Linde and Timo Glock.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Time Gap
1 5 France Vincent Abril
1'46.488
2 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella
1'46.560 0.072
3 22 Austria Lucas Auer
1'46.590 0.102
4 4 Germany Maximilian Götz
1'46.832 0.344
5 10 Esteban Muth
1'46.863 0.375
6 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis
1'46.890 0.402
7 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson
1'46.900 0.412
8 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
1'46.927 0.439
9 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
1'46.928 0.440
10 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk
1'46.993 0.505
11 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
1'47.235 0.747
12 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey
1'47.262 0.774
13 36 India Arjun Maini
1'47.363 0.875
14 23 Thailand Alex Albon
1'47.397 0.909
15 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
1'47.553 1.065
16 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
1'47.565 1.077
17 16 Germany Timo Glock
1'47.657 1.169
18 12 United States Dev Gore
1'47.734 1.246
19 99 Germany Sophia Flörsch
1'48.087 1.599
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019

