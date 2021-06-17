Tickets Subscribe
Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM / Monza News

Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

A new era of the DTM kicks off at the iconic Monza Circuit in Italy. Here's how you can watch this year's season-opening races on TV or a device of your choice.

Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Monza will mark the first time the DTM will race with GT3 cars, having ditched Class One machinery over the winter following Audi's factory withdrawal from the series.

The DTM is aiming to be the fastest GT3 series in the world by exploiting Balance of Performance of regulations to boost the performance of the cars in use.

There will be a total of 19 drivers on the grid this weekend, representing 11 teams and five manufacturers.

Two former champions will line up at Monza, namely Mike Rockenfeller and Marco Wittmann, with Rene Rast having left the series and Gary Paffett due to clashing commitments with Mercedes in Formula E.

Formula 1 podium finisher Alex Albon will make his DTM debut behind the wheel of an AlphaTauri-liveried Ferrari, run by the Italian marque's long-time GT racing partner AF Corse.

Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari and Lamborghini make up the list of manufacturers.

Monza DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

16:30

FP2

14:10

15:10

 16:10

10:10

07:10

 00:10

23:10

19:40

Qualifying 1

 08:30

09:30

 10:30

04:30

01:30

 18:30

17:30

 14:00
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:10

09:10

 10:10

04:10

01:10

18:10

17:10

13:40
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 00:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2021 Monza DTM session timings in the UK 

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 12:45 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 BST

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 09:30 - 09:50 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 09:10 - 9:30
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2021 Monza DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 13:45 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:10 - 16:55 CEST

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 10:30 - 10:50 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2021 Monza DTM session timings in the US

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  07:00 - 07:45 ET / 04:00 - 04:45 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  10:10 - 10:55 ET / 07:10 - 07:55 PT

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 04:30 - 04:50 ET / 01:30 - 01:50 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:10 - 01:30 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2021 Monza DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 21:45 AEST

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:55 AEST 
  • Qualifying 1 - 18:30 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 18:10 - 18:30 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2021 DTM Monza session timings in Japan

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 20:45 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 JST

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 17:30 - 17:50 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 17:10 - 17:30 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2021 Monza DTM session timings in India

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:15 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 14:00 - 14:20 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 13:40 - 14:00 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Monza DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ServusTV
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • Egypt - beIN Sports
  • India - Autocar India YouTube
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Monza DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Monza DTM races?

Both Monza races will run to a duration of 50 minutes. The DTM has cut short the distance marginally - five minutes and one lap to be precise - amid fears that cars could run out of fuel.

Will there be fans at Monza?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Monza will be closed to spectators for the entire race weekend.

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds
