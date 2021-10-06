Norisring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

While the DTM's switch to GT3 machinery was seen as a turn off by many, the championship has delivered some exciting racing action on track this year, with four drivers in shot of the title heading to the Norisring.

Leading the standings is Red Bull Formula 1 junior Liam Lawson on 206 points, followed by Abt Audi's Kelvin van der Linde (192), factory Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz (180) and BMW ace Marco Wittmann (165).

Lawson has arguably been the most consistent driver of the season so far, finishing on the podium in all but three races in the AF Corse Ferrari.

Van der Linde was the title favourite for much of the season, but his title hopes took a hit at the Red Bull Ring and Assen rounds - and he now faces a 14-point deficit to Lawson with two races to go at Norisring.

Gotz can be considered an outside contender for the title in the HRT Mercedes, while Wittmann doesn't have any more than a mathematical chance of winning a third championship in the DTM following a disastrous weekend last time out at Hockenheim.

This weekend's Norisring round will see Super Formula and SUPER GT champion Nick Cassidy making his first DTM appearance since the 2019 season finale at Hockenheim, replacing Red Bull Formula 1 reserve Alex Albon in the second of the AF Corse Ferraris.

Norisring DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:05 11:05 12:05 06:05 03:05 20:05 19:05 15:35 FP2 14:05 15:05 16:05 10:05 07:05 00:05¹ 23:05 19:35 Qualifying 1 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 18:00 17:00 13:30 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 18:00 17:00 13:30 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in the UK

Friday 8th October 2021

Free Practice 1 - 11:05-11:50 BST

Free Practice 2 - 15:05-15:50 BST

Saturday 8th October 2021

Qualifying 1 - 09:00-09:20 BST

Race 1 - 12:30 BST

Sunday 9th October 2021

Qualifying 2 - 09:00-09:20

Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in Europe

Friday 8th October 2021

Free Practice 1 - 12:05-12:50 CEST

Free Practice 2 - 16:05-16:50 CEST

Saturday 8th October 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:00-10:20 CEST

Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 9th October 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:00-10:20 CEST

Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in the US

Friday 8th October 2021

Free Practice 1- 06:05-06:50 ET / 03:05-03:50 PT

Free Practice 2 - 10:05-10:50 ET / 07:05-07:50 PT

Saturday 8th October 2021

Qualifying 1 - 04:00-04:20 ET / 01:00-01:20 PT

Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 9th October 2021

Qualifying 2 - 04:00-04:20 ET / 01:00-01:20 PT

Race 2 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 8th October 2021

Free Practice 1 - 20:05-20:50 AEST

Saturday 8th October 2021

Free Practice 2 - 00:05-00:50 AEST

Qualifying 1 - 18:00-18:20 AEST

Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 9th October 2021

Qualifying 2 - 18:00-18:20 AEST

Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in Africa

Friday 8th October 2021

Free Practice 1 - 12:05-12:50 SAT / 13:05-13:50 EAT

Free Practice 2 -16:05-16:50 SAT / 17:05-17:50 EAT

Saturday 8th October 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:00-10:20 SAT / 11:00-11:20 EAT

Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 9th October 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:00-10:20 SAT / 11:00-11:20 EAT

Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in Japan

Friday 8th October 2021

Free Practice 1 - 19:05-20:50 JST

Free Practice 2 - 23:05-23:50 JST

Saturday 8th October 2021

Qualifying 1 -17:00-17:20 JST

Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 9th October 2021

Qualifying 2 -17:00-17:20 JST

Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in India

Friday 8th October 2021

Free Practice 1 - 15:35-16:20 IST

Free Practice 2 - 19:35-20:20 IST

Saturday 8th October 2021

Qualifying 1 - 13:30-13:50 IST

Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 9th October 2021

Qualifying 2 - 13:30-13:50 IST

Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Norisring DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ServusTV

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

India - Autocar India YouTube

Indonesia - Mola TV

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Russia - Match TV

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Norisring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Norisring DTM races?

Both Norisring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Norisring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Norisring. To purchase tickets, click here.

Start action, Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM leads Photo by: Alexander Trienitz