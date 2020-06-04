Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Norisring / Breaking news

DTM Norisring opener set to be cancelled after city verdict

shares
comments
DTM Norisring opener set to be cancelled after city verdict
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger
Jun 4, 2020, 2:44 PM

The planned DTM season opener at Norisring is set to be cancelled after the city of Nuremberg denied permission for the race to go ahead as planned next month.

The DTM issued a revised version of its calendar on Wednesday which enlisted Norisring as the opening round of the season on July 10-12 - even as other series have axed all their street races due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The prospects of Nosiring hosting a DTM round were boosted by a closed-doors football match that was held at the adjacent Max-Morlock Stadium in May.

However, in a press release issued on Thursday, the city of Nuremberg said that it cannot allow the race to take place while a ban on major events is in place until early September.

"Due to the Infection Protection Ordinance in force during the corona crisis and the ban on major events, we are unable to grant approval for the Norisring of the DTM, which is planned to be held from July 10 to 12," said the release.

"As the responsible district administration authority, we have come to the conclusion after examination that this event, even as a 'ghost race', cannot be approved for reasons of infection protection law and that we cannot grant an exceptional approval as things stand today."

With the Norisring round set to be axed from the calendar, the 2020 DTM season is now expected to get underway at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on August 1-2.

The Belgian round is a late addition to the DTM schedule and will run on a compressed schedule over two days - as opposed to three days for a regular DTM event.

The DTM is still waiting for approval from local authorities to allow the series to host its first race at the Belgian Formula 1 venue since 2005.

Related video

Next article
BMW reveals liveries for 2020 DTM season

Previous article

BMW reveals liveries for 2020 DTM season
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Norisring
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

2
IMSA

Porsche to quit IMSA GTLM class after 2020

3
Formula 1

Wolff laughs off rumours of rift with new Mercedes CEO

4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

5
Trans-Am

Sebring Race and Championship

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

DTM Norisring opener set to be cancelled after city verdict
DTM

DTM Norisring opener set to be cancelled after city verdict

BMW reveals liveries for 2020 DTM season
DTM

BMW reveals liveries for 2020 DTM season

DTM to return to Spa in 2020 as revised calendar is revealed
DTM

DTM to return to Spa in 2020 as revised calendar is revealed

Why the DTM won't be rescued by Japanese manufacturers
DTM

Why the DTM won't be rescued by Japanese manufacturers

DTM still planning to start season at Norisring
DTM

DTM still planning to start season at Norisring

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.