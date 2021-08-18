Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring this weekend Next / Bernhard's Porsche team set for talks to join DTM
DTM / Nurburgring News

Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The DTM travels to Nurburgring on August 20-22 for the fourth round of the 2021 season. Find out where to watch it and how.

This weekend will mark Porsche's debut in the DTM, with SSR Performance fielding the latest iteration of 911 GT3 R for reigning ADAC GT champion Michael Ammermuller.

For all its history in motorsport, including a record 19 wins at the Le Mans 24 Hours, Porsche has never had any presence in its homegrown championship.

Its long overdue entry means the DTM will finally realise its dream of pitting Germany's four biggest manufacturers against each other, with Mercedes, Audi and BMW already running factory-supported teams in the series.

SSR Performance and Ammermuller aren't the only additions to the Nurburgring DTM grid. Christian Klien will return behind the wheel of a JP Motorsport McLaren 720S after making his debut at Zolder, while two additional Mercedes AMG GT3s will take to the grid thanks to new entries for Hubert Haupt (HRT) and Luca Stolz (Toksport). 

In all, there will be 23 cars on the grid this weekend, the highest seen in the DTM in five years.

Nurburgring DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:25

11:25

12:25

06:25

03:25

20:25

19:25

15:55

FP2

13:30

14:30

 15:30

09:30

06:30

 23:30

22:30

19:00

Qualifying 1

 08:20

09:20

 10:20

04:20

01:20

 18:20

17:20

 13:50
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:15

09:15

 10:15

04:15

01:15

18:15

17:15

13:45
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in the UK 

Friday 20th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 11:25-12:10 BST
  • Free Practice 2 - 14:30-15:15 BST

Saturday 21st August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 09:20-09:40 BST
  • Race 1 -  12:30 BST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 09:15-9:35
  • Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday 20th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 12:25-13:10 CEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 15:30-16:15 CEST

Saturday 21st August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 CEST
  • Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:15-10:35 CEST
  • Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in the US

Friday 20th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1-  06:25-07:10 ET / 03:25-04:10 PT
  • Free Practice 2 - 09:30-10:15 ET / 06:30-07:15 PT

Saturday 21st August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 04:20-04:40 ET / 01:20-01:40 PT
  • Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 22nd August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 04:15-04:35 ET / 01:15-01:35 PT
  • Race 2 -  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 20th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 20:25-21:10 AEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 23:30-00:15 AEST 

Saturday 21st August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:20-18:40 AEST
  • Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 18:15-18:35 AEST
  • Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Africa

Friday 20th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 12:25-13:10 SAT / 13:25-14:19 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2 -15:30-16:15 SAT / 16:30-17:15 EAT

Saturday 21st August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 SAT / 11:20-11:40 EAT
  • Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 22nd August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:15-10:35 SAT / 11:15-11:35 EAT
  • Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Japan

Friday 20th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 19:25-20:10 JST 
  • Free Practice 2 - 22:30-23:15 JST

Saturday 21st August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 -17:20-17:40 JST 
  • Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 -17:15-17:35 JST
  • Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in India

Friday 20th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 15:55-16:40 IST 
  • Free Practice 2 -19:00-19:45 IST

Saturday 21st August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 13:50-14:10 IST 
  • Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 13:45-14:05 IST
  • Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Nurburgring DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ServusTV
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • India - Autocar India YouTube
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three
Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM lead the formation lap

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Can I stream the Nurburgring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Nurburgring DTM races?

Both Nurburgring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Nurburgring?

Yes, a limited number of fans will be allowed at the Nurburgring. To purchase tickets, click here.

