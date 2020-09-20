Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Nurburgring Sprint / Race report

Nurburgring DTM: Muller bounces back to win Race 2

shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Muller bounces back to win Race 2
By:

Nico Muller eased to his fifth DTM victory of the 2020 season at the Nurburgring on Sunday, beating title rivals Robin Frijns and Rene Rast to extend his lead in the drivers’ standings.

At the start of the race, Frijns pulled away cleanly from pole position, with Muller moving up to second after passing the WRT Audi of Ferdinand Habsburg, who had delivered a stellar lap in qualifying to put himself on the front row of the grid.

Rast also managed to clear Habsburg heading into the chicane on the second lap, putting the three championship leaders from the Audi fold at the head of the field.

Frijns was initially able to build an advantage of over one second over his rivals, but Muller brought down the deficit to his Abt Audi teammate to just 0.5s by the end of lap 5.

Two laps later, Muller executed a textbook pass on Frijns heading into Turn 1, moving into the lead for the first time.

Frijns subsequently fell into the clutches of Rast, but the Team Rosberg driver was unable to close the gap sufficiently to attempt a move.

With an on-track pass appearing impossible, Rast tried to undercut Frijns by making his stop on lap 13, but that trick failed when Frijns emerged out of the pits two laps later with a healthy two-second gap.

Out in front, Muller extended his lead to over five seconds after the pitstop, laying the foundation of his second victory in four races.

It also marked a reversal of fortunes for the Swiss driver, who finished down in fifth in Race 1 on Saturday after being turned around by Audi stablemate Jamie Green.

Frijns eventually finished 11.790s behind Muller in second, slipping 18 points behind his Abt teammate in the drivers’ standings.

Rast was unable to stay in touch with the leading duo in the second half of the race, eventually crossing the line 19.526s off Muller after 41 laps of racing.

Sheldon van der Linde finished as the top BMW driver in fourth, ahead of Marco Wittmann, who delivered BMW’s sole podium of the Nurburgring Sprint weekend in Race 1 on Saturday.

Habsburg rapidly slipped down the order in the opening stint, but appeared to be much quicker in the second half of the race, finishing just over a second behind Wittmann in sixth.

Audi driver Mike Rockenfeller was classified seventh after passing the BMW of Timo Glock five laps from the finish. Loic Duval (Audi) and Jonathan Aberdein (BMW) rounded out the points scorers in ninth and 10th respectively.

Formula 1 convert Robert Kubica suffered heartbreak when he was forced to pull into the ART BMW garage with a gearbox issue while running in a points-scoring position.

The Polish driver had qualified a career-best seventh and had moved up to sixth in the opening stages of the race, although was set to drop down the order after being hit with a five-second penalty for incorrectly lining up on the grid.

Race 2 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020
2 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 11.790
3 33 Germany René Rast
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 19.526
4 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 22.733
5 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 24.016
6 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 25.713
7 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 30.162
8 16 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 33.795
9 28 France Loic Duval
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 40.763
10 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 44.264
11 10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 44.645
12 25 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 45.058
13 22 Austria Lucas Auer
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 45.523
14 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 46.347
15 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 6 Laps
View full results

 

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW

Previous article

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring Sprint
Sub-event Race 2
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

The Le Mans 24 Hours as it happened
Le Mans Le Mans / Livefeed

The Le Mans 24 Hours as it happened

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Point system explained

Mugen unveils Red Bull livery for new Super GT season
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen unveils Red Bull livery for new Super GT season

Grandview Speedway Freedom 76 Results
Stock car Stock car / News

Grandview Speedway Freedom 76 Results

Latest news

Nurburgring DTM: Muller bounces back to win Race 2
DTM DTM / Race report

Nurburgring DTM: Muller bounces back to win Race 2

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
Le Mans

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

42m
3
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

4
WEC

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

5
WEC

WEC finalises 'hyper sport' rules for 2020/21

Latest news

Nurburgring DTM: Muller bounces back to win Race 2
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Muller bounces back to win Race 2

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW
DTM

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running
SGT

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival
DTM

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival

Latest videos

DTM: Feature - Robin Frijns 02:53
DTM

DTM: Feature - Robin Frijns

DTM: Statement on the future of DTM 00:44
DTM

DTM: Statement on the future of DTM

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 1 highlights 03:24
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring Feature - One Lap with Sheldon van der Linde 02:21
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring Feature - One Lap with Sheldon van der Linde

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights 03:41
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.