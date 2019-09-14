Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Nurburgring / Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Rast extends points lead with pole

shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Rast extends points lead with pole
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 9:23 AM

Rene Rast took his seventh pole position of the 2019 DTM season at the Nurburgring, with BMW making a surprise improvement as Bruno Spengler sealed a front-row start.

Rast's final-minute lap, a 1m19.642s,  was enough to secure pole, as BMW put up sterner opposition in a bid to secure its first pole since the Brands Hatch opener in August.

While Rast was placed under investigation for speeding in the pitlane, he was only hit with a 50 euro fine for the transgression.

Spengler's 1m19.822s best was enough for second and put him clear of Rast's main title rival Nico Muller.

Muller managed to jump from the fringes of the top 10 to third in the last minute, allowing Rast to grow his title advantage by two points to a margin of 22 with four races remaining.

Mike Rockenfeller - who topped yesterday's second practice session - qualified in fourth ahead of WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein, with the pair both taking it in turns to lead the times during the session.

Sheldon van der Linde also briefly topped the times during a flurry of late fast laps at the Nurburgring but was shuffled down to sixth ahead of BMW stablemate Timo Glock.

Loic Duval, Jamie Green and Robin Frijns made it seven Audis in the top 10 by taking eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Marco Wittmann was a surprising 11th, having seen an initial bid at a fast lap hindered by coming across Green at the Coca-Cola Kurve right before beginning his effort. He also ran wide at the long Mercedes Arena bend minutes later.

WRT's Pietro Fittipaldi was 12th ahead of BMW's Philipp Eng, who caused a late yellow flag when he pulled off the track with a gearbox-related problem.

Paul di Resta was the leading R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver in 14th.

UPDATE: Following qualifying, both Eng and Jake Dennis, who qualified 16th, were disqualified for "illegal work under parc ferme conditions", according to a DMSB bulletin.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 33 Germany René Rast
Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'19.642
2 7 Canada Bruno Spengler
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'19.822 0.180
3 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'19.908 0.266
4 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'19.914 0.272
5 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'19.943 0.301
6 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.108 0.466
7 16 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.141 0.499
8 28 France Loic Duval
Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.177 0.535
9 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green
Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.196 0.554
10 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.215 0.573
11 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.468 0.826
12 21 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.485 0.843
13 25 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.496 0.854
14 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'20.502 0.860
15 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.559 0.917
16 76 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'20.686 1.044
17 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella
Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'20.750 1.108
18 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'25.139 5.497
View full results
Next article
Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards

Previous article

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards

Next article

Nurburgring DTM: Rast wins, nightmare for Muller

Nurburgring DTM: Rast wins, nightmare for Muller
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring
Sub-event Qualifying 1
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Dream Race

Dream Race

22 Nov - 24 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's BAT branding to increase significantly in 2020

2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP

29m
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR slams three teams for race manipulation at Homestead

4
NASCAR Cup

Supreme Court denies Earnhardt autopsy photos

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

Latest news

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment
SGT

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

Zanardi used Fuji outing for Paralympics preparation
SGT

Zanardi used Fuji outing for Paralympics preparation

Treluyer convinced to scrap retirement plans after Fuji
SGT

Treluyer convinced to scrap retirement plans after Fuji

BMW emerges as leading engine option for R-Motorsport
DTM

BMW emerges as leading engine option for R-Motorsport

Duval: Safety car "saved me" after early puncture
SGT

Duval: Safety car "saved me" after early puncture

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.