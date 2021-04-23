Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year
DTM / Commentary

Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move

By:

The DTM’s decision to drop Class One in favour of GT3 regulations was met with a largely negative response last year, but a strong cast of drivers and manufacturer-backed teams has restored faith in the championship ahead of the start of its new era, says Rachit Thukral.

Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move

It came as little surprise that fans didn’t initially approve of the DTM’s move to a customer-focused, GT3-based formula back when it was first announced. After all, high-performance, technologically advanced silhouette race cars were what set the series apart in a crowded market of European-based touring car and sportscar racing championships, and losing them in favour of GT3 cars was never going to sit well with its fanbase.

But the fact remains that the DTM was far too reliant on manufacturers to remain sustainable in its previous form. While the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes spent millions of dollars in marketing the DTM every year, also constantly supplying top quality driver talent, the series was always at the mercy of their respective boards for continued support. 

So when a major push towards electrification, among other factors, forced manufacturers to re-evaluate their motorsport programmes, the DTM was no longer as attractive as it had been, despite the series having laid out its own plans for hybridisation and eventually running electric motors. BMW was the only marque left after both Mercedes and Audi pulled the plug, with Audi’s decision to quit this time last year acting as the final nail in the coffin for Class One.

Promoter ITR envisioned a ‘new-new DTM’ following the manufacturer exodus, and this time it was keen on avoiding a repeat of the mistakes it made in its previous era. Primarily, it meant putting privateer teams at the centre of the DTM, taking the focus away from manufacturers. While it left the door open for manufacturer support, whether technical or financial, it stressed that teams would be responsible for raising the funding needed to go racing largely alone.

A switch of machinery was also made, with purpose-made Class One cars dropped in favour of the much more accessible GT3 ruleset. The original plan was to upgrade these cars to help the series stand out from other championships using the same regulations, but this idea was quietly shelved in the face of opposition from manufacturers unwilling to incur additional expenditure on them.

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM, René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM, René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Of course, the combination of GT3 cars and privateer teams is commonplace in a host of other championships, so the sceptism surrounding the direction the DTM was taking was valid.

However, the calibre of drivers and teams, as well as some limited manufacturer backing continuing behind the scenes, shows how the DTM brand name still carries a certain prestige that the likes of GT World Challenge Europe or International GT Open simply do not.

The biggest coup for the category has arguably been the addition of Alex Albon in an AlphaTauri-liveried Ferrari 488 GT3 car run by AF Corse, to be shared with SUPER GT and Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy. Red Bull had previously enjoyed a decade-plus stint in the DTM as the chief sponsor of Mattias Ekstrom’s Audi and ITR chairman Gerhard Berger is believed to have personally convinced the energy drinks giant to return to the series.

But it doesn't stop there. Of the previous Mercedes roster, two-time champion Gary Paffett, Daniel Juncadella and Lucas Auer are all back, while many of last year's frontrunners will remain in the series (with the obvious exception of Rene Rast). That includes champions Mike Rockenfeller and Marco Wittmann, 2019 and ‘20 runner-up Nico Muller and race winners Timo Glock and Sheldon van der Linde. And that's without mentioning a host of ‘GT3 specialists’ making their DTM debut like Kelvin van der Linde and Maximilian Gotz.

There is no shortage of top-quality squads either, with Abt and Team Rosberg joined by proven race-winning newcomers in Rowe Racing, GruppeM and Mucke Motorsport, among others.

Audi, BMW and Mercedes have all pledged support for the DTM’s GT3 era and the last-named is even believed to have put together a lucrative financial package for the seven AMG GT3s in the field.

2021 DTM presentation

2021 DTM presentation

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Perhaps the only downside is the absence of a Porsche or a Lamborghini on the grid, leaving just four full-time manufacturers on the grid - plus a part-season McLaren entry run by JP Motorsport for ex-F1 driver Christian Klien. There are some pay drivers on the grid too, as feared by many, but they are easily outnumbered by professional racers.

All in all, with 10 teams and 19 drivers of mostly high quality, the 2021 DTM field has already exceeded expectations. But having said that, the jury is still out on the series' new ruleset. 

Chiefly, the cost of competing in the 'new-new DTM' is going to be significantly higher than other GT3 championships on account of a steeper entry fee and a larger parts bill. The DTM will have to justify that premium for the teams and the drivers involved - and if it can't, it won't take long for them to jump ship and join a more affordable GT3 category. 

Fans, too, will have to get accustomed to a series that will bear little resemblance to its glorious past, and it remains to be seen whether they will remain as invested as before once the novelty value of the new era wears off.

While the initial signs have been undeniably encouraging, it might not be until 2022 that the DTM's move to GT3 cars can be truly declared a success.

Alexander Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Alexander Albon, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: DTM

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year

Previous article

Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
Formula 1

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

40min
3
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

4
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

5
Formula 1

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

6h
Latest news
Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move
DTM

Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move

1h
Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year
DTM

Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year

Apr 21, 2021
Button could make guest appearances in DTM next year
DTM

Button could make guest appearances in DTM next year

Apr 20, 2021
Porsche team's DTM plans thwarted by car unavailability
DTM

Porsche team's DTM plans thwarted by car unavailability

Apr 14, 2021
Glock, Muller wary of threat from "GT3 specialists" in DTM
Video Inside
DTM

Glock, Muller wary of threat from "GT3 specialists" in DTM

Apr 13, 2021
Latest videos
Jenson Button could guest in DTM 00:51
DTM
Apr 21, 2021

Jenson Button could guest in DTM

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2 01:31
DTM
Apr 9, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1 01:52
DTM
Apr 9, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E / News

NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era

How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra
Formula E / Analysis

How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Dave Ely feature story
Sprint Sprint / News

Dave Ely feature story

Baja 1000: Official event results
Score Score / News

Baja 1000: Official event results

Latest news

Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move
DTM DTM / Commentary

Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move

Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year

Button could make guest appearances in DTM next year
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Button could make guest appearances in DTM next year

Porsche team's DTM plans thwarted by car unavailability
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Porsche team's DTM plans thwarted by car unavailability

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.