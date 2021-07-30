Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October
DTM / Zolder News

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions

By:

Gary Paffett’s highly-anticipated return to the DTM at Zolder next weekend has been delayed due to latest travel restrictions imposed by Belgium to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions

Two-time DTM champion Paffett is due to drive a Mercedes AMG GT3 for the factory-supported Mucke Motorsport team this year, having been away from the series since claiming his second title in 2018.

Paffett was already forced to miss the opening two rounds of the DTM at Monza and the Lausitzring due to clashing commitments with the Mercedes in Formula E, with factory Mercedes driver Maximilian Buhk filling in at Mucke in his absence.

The British driver was hoping to contest his first DTM races in nearly three years at Zolder on August 7-8 and had already taken part in pre-season testing in anticipation of his comeback.

However, Belgium announced last week that it is banning travellers from the UK due to a high number of COVID-19 cases of the Delta variant - originally detected in India - preventing Paffett, who is based near London, from travelling to the country in time for next weekend's third round of the season.

With his Zolder outing cancelled, the 40-year-old will have to wait until at the least the Nurburgring round on August 21-22 to make his official return to the DTM.

"Really frustrated not to be racing at Zolder but it's out of my control with the current travel restrictions," Paffett wrote in a short message on Twitter.

Gary Paffett, Mücke Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3

Gary Paffett, Mücke Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Since his first stint in the DTM came to an end after 2018 after 15 seasons, Paffett has largely focused on Formula E, spending a season racing with the HWA team in 2018/19 before taking on an advisory role with Mercedes.

He has also made select GT3 race outings, including the Spa 24 Hours and Bathurst 12 Hour in 2019 with the now-defunct Strakka Racing team.

Paffett's substitute Buhk has enjoyed a successful career in GT3 cars, having won the 2015 Blancpain GT Sprint Cup title with Bentley, and the overall Blancpain GT Series crown in 2016 with Mercedes.

The German driver finished sixth on his DTM debut at Monza last month and has since bagged another points finish with a 10th place result in the first race at the Lausitzring.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October

Previous article

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

17 h
2
FIA F3

Hungaroring F3: Leclerc leads Prema 1-2 in qualifying

50 min
3
Formula 1

Gallery: Longest points-scoring streaks in F1

4
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Rick Mast reflects on NASCAR career

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions
DTM

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions

21m
Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October
Video Inside
DTM

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October

Jul 28, 2021
Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops
DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops

Jul 27, 2021
Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitz
Video Inside
DTM

Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitz

Jul 26, 2021
Lawson takes blame for slow pitstop, losing DTM race lead
Video Inside
DTM

Lawson takes blame for slow pitstop, losing DTM race lead

Jul 26, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Norisring to host 2021 season finale in October 00:30
DTM
Jul 29, 2021

DTM: Norisring to host 2021 season finale in October

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights 03:49
DTM
Jul 24, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights

Sheldon and Kelvin van der Linde - DTM 03:07
DTM
Jul 24, 2021

Sheldon and Kelvin van der Linde - DTM

DTM: Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza 01:01
DTM
Jul 24, 2021

DTM: Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview Hungarian GP
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing London E-Prix II
Formula E

How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Gary Paffett More from
Gary Paffett
Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds Monza
DTM

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds

Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races Monza
DTM

Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races

Why Mercedes' FE lessons have so far been point-less Prime
Formula E

Why Mercedes' FE lessons have so far been point-less

Mücke Motorsport More from
Mücke Motorsport
Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes Monza
DTM

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes

F3 entry list confirms Mucke, T-Sport as absent
Formula European Masters

F3 entry list confirms Mucke, T-Sport as absent

Floersch: Second F4 campaign could be make or break
Formula 4

Floersch: Second F4 campaign could be make or break

Trending Today

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

Hungaroring F3: Leclerc leads Prema 1-2 in qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3

Hungaroring F3: Leclerc leads Prema 1-2 in qualifying

Gallery: Longest points-scoring streaks in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: Longest points-scoring streaks in F1

Where are they now? Rick Mast reflects on NASCAR career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Rick Mast reflects on NASCAR career

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

CHAMPCAR/CART: Ford Cosworth XF Engine Unveiled at Fontana
IndyCar IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Ford Cosworth XF Engine Unveiled at Fontana

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Latest news

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions
DTM DTM

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October

Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops
DTM DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops

Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitz
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitz

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.