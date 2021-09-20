Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021
DTM / Assen News

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP

By:

The DTM has decided against bringing pitstops under the purview of Balance of Performance in 2021 following an investigation into the apparent advantage enjoyed by Ferrari and Mercedes teams.

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP

The AF Corse team that runs the Red Bull operation introduced a new pitstop procedure in the season opener at Monza, playing a crucial role in Liam Lawson's victory from seventh on the grid in Race 1.

All Mercedes teams were able to copy AF Corse's technique from the next round at the Lausitzring, but outfits affiliated to Audi, BMW and Lamborghini are stuck with their conventional pitstop procedures as their homologated cars do not come with a locking ring on the wheel.

Several drivers have called for equalisation of pitstops in the DTM and series' promoter ITR had to complete a formal investigation following a request from Audi squad Abt Sportsline.

Starting from the second race at the Lausitzring, the DTM analysed pitstops of each team on the grid, taking into account parameters such as performance of the pit crew, pitstop procedure, type and number of errors, and the reaction time of the lollipop man.

It was eventually decided that no change was necessary for this year, with the DTM concluding that each car comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. 

Minimum pitstop times, which are in place in the rival GT Masters series in Germany, were ruled out as the DTM wants to set its apart from other championships using GT3 cars by means of improved performance.

It was also argued that the teams are free to decide which car to use to race in the DTM, but the championship is willing to enter discussions to come up with a solution that is suitable for all next year.

"We really didn't make the decision easy for ourselves and analysed countless parameters over the last few weeks," said ITR technical director Michael Resl.

"The decision is justified by the fact that the requirements for a 'performance pitstop' [with no minimum time] continue to apply, and that different car concepts are characterised by different strengths and weaknesses.

"We are convinced that the championship is decided on the track. For 2022, however, we are already working on creating an even more balanced pitstop situation before the season starts and to be able to adopt it directly together with the teams and manufacturers."

It is understood that banning the pitstop procedure employed by Ferrari and Mercedes in the middle of the season could have placed them at a disadvantage, as they have been practicing this trick for several months.

Using this technique, the mechanic operating the wheel gun first loosens the front wheel, but, instead of waiting for the fresh tyre to be fitted by another mechanic, runs straight to the other side of the car, completing the entire procedure on the rears. He then swiftly returns to his original position, tightening the wheel at the front.

Read Also:

DTM wanted to adjust pitlane speed limit

The DTM had suggested introducing different speed limits in the pitlane to negate any possible advantage enjoyed by teams running the Ferrari 488 GT3 or the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

It was planned that teams running cars from Ferrari and Mercedes will be allowed to drive through the pitlane at 57 km/h, 3km/h than other other teams on the grid

However, this idea was shot down by the German Motor Sport Federation on safety grounds.

"The DMSB sees this as a safety problem, as faster vehicles could run into vehicles in the pit lane whose speed limiter is set to a lower speed," argued a DMSB spokesman.

shares
comments

Related video

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

Previous article

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
MotoGP

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike

4
IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta dominates, beats Palou, Grosjean stars

12 h
5
IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

Latest news
DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP
DTM

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP

39m
Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

21 h
Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

Sep 19, 2021
Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

Sep 18, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Sep 18, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021 00:42
DTM
17 h

DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights 03:34
DTM
19 h

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights

Round 11: Assen - Race Highlights 04:23
DTM
Sep 18, 2021

Round 11: Assen - Race Highlights

DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead 00:52
DTM
Sep 18, 2021

DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole in Assen 00:44
DTM
Sep 18, 2021

DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole in Assen

More from
Sven Haidinger
How the DTM's remote electric prototype demo was done Red Bull Ring
DTM

How the DTM's remote electric prototype demo was done

Ludwig says DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers
Video Inside
DTM

Ludwig says DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers

Bernhard's Porsche team set for talks to join DTM Nurburgring
DTM

Bernhard's Porsche team set for talks to join DTM

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta dominates, beats Palou, Grosjean stars
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta dominates, beats Palou, Grosjean stars

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

“Fantastic year,” says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed
IndyCar IndyCar

“Fantastic year,” says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed

Bahrain invents podium drink
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bahrain invents podium drink

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020

Latest news

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP
DTM DTM

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.