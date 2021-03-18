Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort
DTM / Breaking news

Porsche team "really optimistic" about entering DTM

By:

The Speed Monkeys team is in an “advanced planning stage” to field a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the DTM this year for reigning DTM Trophy champion Tim Heinemann.

Porsche team "really optimistic" about entering DTM

Should the outfit be able to pull off the project, it would mark the first time a Porsche has raced in the DTM in its illustrious history dating back to 1984.

"We are at an advanced stage of planning," team boss Christian Bracke told Motorsport.com. "The budget for the season is the big issue. Part of it is already in place. And we're in positive talks with potential partners, which makes us really optimistic that it's feasible."

Speed Monkeys was founded in 2017 by ex-Porsche junior Lance David Arnold and former Black Falcon Mercedes driver Bracke, and has already announced an entry in the DTM Trophy with a pair of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4s.

But a restructuring at the end of 2020, which saw the arrival of additional funding from a German investor, prompted the team to broaden its horizon and evaluate a move to the DTM just as it was switching to GT3 cars.

"If someone had told me three months ago, I would have said, 'You're crazy!'" Bracke said.

"Then someone approached us and said he could open a door for us with the ITR and the AvD, because they would definitely be interested in a Porsche team competing in the DTM.

"At the beginning I saw a probability of eight percent. But then we realised that with a Porsche in the DTM we would have a unique selling point - and that this is a huge opportunity. 

"I also notice that in discussions with potential sponsors. Many would like us to tackle this as a German team. In the last few weeks, the topic has really gained momentum."

Speed Monkeys currently doesn't have a Porsche 911 GT3 R in its arsenal and the Weissach-based marque has stopped making new examples of the car while it develops its successor.

This means the German outfit has to head to the used-car market, with 83 current-generation Porsche GT3 cars currently in circulation.

"We sought talks with Porsche," Bracke explained. "Porsche more or less waved us off and said, 'There's no car on the market.' 

"We nevertheless put our network to work and lo and behold, all of a sudden there's a car for sale. We're still in the final negotiations but if it works out we'll buy it this week."

It is understood that Speed Monkeys will proceed with the purchase of a second-hand 911 GT3 and, if the DTM project fails to come to fruition, would deploy the car in another category.

"But the focus is clearly on the DTM," Bracke said ."If the financing were in place now and the car purchase worked out, I could say tomorrow 'we're ready to go!'"

Signing Heinemann would not only boost the profile of the relatively-new DTM Trophy which is entering into its second season this year, but would also make Speed Monkeys an attractive proposition for junior drivers.

Heinemann also works as an industrial clerk for chassis manufacturer KW Automotive with which Speed Monkeys works on a day-to-day basis. The outfit has already secured a deal for KW to become a technical partner for its planned DTM project.

Speed Monkeys is currently planning only a single entry in the DTM for the German driver, but it didn't rule out fielding a second Porsche in the championship.

"It's about one car for now, because there are no cars on the market," Bracke said. "But we're on the line with a sponsor who might want to have a special driver on the car for special guest starts."

shares
comments
BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort

Previous article

BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Sven Haidinger

Trending

1
NHRA

Denver: Mile-High Nationals final results

2
Formula 1

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race

3h
3
Formula 1

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test

1h
4
Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

5
Stock car

Fredericktown "rain" results 2003-08-02

Latest news
Porsche team "really optimistic" about entering DTM
DTM

Porsche team "really optimistic" about entering DTM

21m
BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort
DTM

BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort

Mar 17, 2021
DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Mar 11, 2021
Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Mar 9, 2021
Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing
DTM

Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing

Mar 8, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

More from
Sven Haidinger
DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM / Breaking news

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team
DTM / Breaking news

Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Denver: Mile-High Nationals final results
NHRA NHRA / News

Denver: Mile-High Nationals final results

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide
Supercars Supercars / Obituary

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

Fredericktown "rain" results 2003-08-02
Stock car Stock car / News

Fredericktown "rain" results 2003-08-02

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

NASCAR starts racing again: When is it, where, how to watch
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

NASCAR starts racing again: When is it, where, how to watch

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Latest news

Porsche team "really optimistic" about entering DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Porsche team "really optimistic" about entering DTM

BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort
DTM DTM / Breaking news

BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.