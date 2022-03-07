Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
DTM News

Porsche team SSR names Vanthoor, Olsen for DTM campaign

Porsche outfit SSR Performance has named Laurens Vanthoor and Dennis Olsen as its drivers for its first full season in the DTM in 2022.

Porsche team SSR names Vanthoor, Olsen for DTM campaign
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, factory Porsche man Vanthoor and Olsen will team up at ADAC GT Masters outfit SSR, which announced a full DTM entry late last year following its one-off foray into the series last year at the Nurburgring.

Vanthoor will drive the team's #92 Porsche 911 GT3 R, while Olsen pilots the sister #94 car.

They join Thomas Preining, who was previously confirmed for the one-car Team Bernhard 75 squad, on the roster of Porsche DTM drivers for 2022.

For Vanthoor, the DTM replaces the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as his primary programme for this year, although he and Olsen shared a car in January's Rolex 24 at Daytona with the KCMG team.

"I'm really looking forward to the season," commented Vanthoor. "The team has made a name for itself in the sport in such a short time and I'm looking forward to working with them now.

"It certainly won't be an easy season because the competition is very strong. Nevertheless, we have the ambition to be successful. It's been a while since I've been alone in the car - so motivation is correspondingly high. As far as I'm concerned, we're ready to go."

 

Olsen, who becomes the first-ever Norwegian DTM racer, said: "I'm really looking forward to the DTM! For me, it's a great challenge to compete in such a strong field of drivers."

SSR managing director Stefan Schlund described himself as "extremely satisfied" with the drivers Porsche has allocated to his team for its first-ever full campaign in the DTM.

He added: "I am convinced that we have an effective squad and can successfully compete with both the #92 and the #94."

2022 DTM grid so far:

Manufacturer Team Driver
Audi  Abt Sportsline Germany Rene Rast
South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Switzerland Ricardo Feller
Team Rosberg Switzerland Nico Muller
United States Dev Gore
Attempto Racing Germany Marius Zug
BMW Walkenhorst Motorsport Germany Marco Wittmann
Belgium Esteban Muth
Schubert Motorsport South Africa Sheldon van der Linde
Austria Philipp Eng
Mercedes Winward Racing Germany Maximilian Gotz
Austria Lucas Auer
Germany David Schumacher
Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Germany Luca Stolz
India Arjun Maini
GruppeM Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Maro Engel
Mucke Motorsport Germany Maximilian Buhk
Lamborghini
 		 Grasser Racing Team Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Austria Clemens Schmid
Italy Alessio Deledda 
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
T3 Motorsport United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey
Porsche Team Bernhard 75 Austria Thomas Preining
SSR Performance Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Norway Dennis Olsen
Ferrari AF Corse (Red Bull) TBA
TBA

Total cars confirmed so far: 28

shares
comments

Related video

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
Previous article

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Opinion: Why shorter SUPER GT ‘enduros’ could be better
Super GT

Opinion: Why shorter SUPER GT ‘enduros’ could be better

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends Suzuka March Testing
Super Formula

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Laurens Vanthoor More from
Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche GT3 star Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022
DTM

Porsche GT3 star Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet Daytona 24
IMSA

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet

Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans
Le Mans

Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans

Latest news

Porsche team SSR names Vanthoor, Olsen for DTM campaign
DTM DTM

Porsche team SSR names Vanthoor, Olsen for DTM campaign

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime
GT GT

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

David Schumacher 'adapting well' to GT3 ahead of DTM debut
DTM DTM

David Schumacher 'adapting well' to GT3 ahead of DTM debut

Rowe BMW team denies poor results influenced DTM exit
DTM DTM

Rowe BMW team denies poor results influenced DTM exit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.