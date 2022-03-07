Porsche team SSR names Vanthoor, Olsen for DTM campaign

Listen to this article

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, factory Porsche man Vanthoor and Olsen will team up at ADAC GT Masters outfit SSR, which announced a full DTM entry late last year following its one-off foray into the series last year at the Nurburgring.

Vanthoor will drive the team's #92 Porsche 911 GT3 R, while Olsen pilots the sister #94 car.

They join Thomas Preining, who was previously confirmed for the one-car Team Bernhard 75 squad, on the roster of Porsche DTM drivers for 2022.

For Vanthoor, the DTM replaces the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as his primary programme for this year, although he and Olsen shared a car in January's Rolex 24 at Daytona with the KCMG team.

"I'm really looking forward to the season," commented Vanthoor. "The team has made a name for itself in the sport in such a short time and I'm looking forward to working with them now.

"It certainly won't be an easy season because the competition is very strong. Nevertheless, we have the ambition to be successful. It's been a while since I've been alone in the car - so motivation is correspondingly high. As far as I'm concerned, we're ready to go."

Olsen, who becomes the first-ever Norwegian DTM racer, said: "I'm really looking forward to the DTM! For me, it's a great challenge to compete in such a strong field of drivers."

SSR managing director Stefan Schlund described himself as "extremely satisfied" with the drivers Porsche has allocated to his team for its first-ever full campaign in the DTM.

He added: "I am convinced that we have an effective squad and can successfully compete with both the #92 and the #94."

2022 DTM grid so far:

Manufacturer Team Driver Audi Abt Sportsline Rene Rast Kelvin van der Linde Ricardo Feller Team Rosberg Nico Muller Dev Gore Attempto Racing Marius Zug BMW Walkenhorst Motorsport Marco Wittmann Esteban Muth Schubert Motorsport Sheldon van der Linde Philipp Eng Mercedes Winward Racing Maximilian Gotz Lucas Auer David Schumacher Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Luca Stolz Arjun Maini GruppeM Mikael Grenier Maro Engel Mucke Motorsport Maximilian Buhk Lamborghini

Grasser Racing Team Mirko Bortolotti Clemens Schmid Alessio Deledda Rolf Ineichen T3 Motorsport Esmee Hawkey Porsche Team Bernhard 75 Thomas Preining SSR Performance Laurens Vanthoor Dennis Olsen Ferrari AF Corse (Red Bull) TBA TBA Total cars confirmed so far: 28