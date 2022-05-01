Portimao DTM: Audi driver Muller takes pole in second qualifying

Listen to this article

Muller held the top spot for much of the 20-minute pole-shootout in Portugal, grabbing an early edge over his rivals with a time of 1m40.137s in his Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Red Bull driver Felipe Fraga briefly deposed Muller with a 1m40.001s flier as the second runs began, highlighting the one-lap pace of his AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 for the second day in succession.

However, it took little time for Muller to regain the initiative, the factory Audi driver setting a blistering time of 1m39.974s on his next flying lap to secure his first pole in the DTM's GT3 era.

Bortolotti again opted to complete only a single run in qualifying and jumped to second late on, although the factory Lamborghini driver’s time was slower than his pole-setting lap from Saturday, leaving him two tenths behind Muller in the timesheets.

Brazilian racer Fraga was shuffled down to third in the final order, albeit just 0.010s behind Bortolotti, while Sheldon van der Linde finished another 0.001s adrift in fourth in his Schubert Motorsport BMW M4.

Saturday race winner Lucas Auer was Mercedes’ top qualifier in fifth, setting a time of 1m40.055s in his Winward AMG GT3 ahead of the similar machine of HRT driver Luca Stolz - who coincidentally finished second behind Auer in the opening race of the weekend.

Auer will carry 25kg of additional weight on his Mercedes in the race as part of the DTM’s updated success ballast rules, with Stolz and Bortolotti hobbled by 15kg and 5kg in extra weight respectively.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann put on a much stronger performance in qualifying on Sunday, putting his Walkenhorst BMW seventh on the grid ahead of Abt Sportsline Audi duo Kelvin van der Linde and Ricardo Feller.

The top 10 was rounded out by reigning champion Maximilian Gotz, who has switched to the Winward Mercedes team this year after winning the 2021 title with Hubert Haupt’s HRT outfit.

SSR Performance’s Laurens Vanthoor was the top Porsche driver on the grid in 11th in an ultra-competitive session where 15 out of 29 drivers were separated by just half a second, and the entire field but Alessio Deledda separated by two seconds.

After retiring from Saturday’s race due to contact at the restart, Abt Audi DTM star Rene Rast qualified 13th with a time of 1m40.283s, just fractionally ahead of the slowest Audi of Attempto driver Marius Zug.

Nicki Thiim, who qualified fifth on his DTM debut on Saturday, struggled for pace on Sunday and ended up a distant 20th on the grid in his T3 Motorsport Lamborghini.

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb was also unable to replicate his pace from Saturday and will line up 27th on the grid in his AlphaTauri-sponsored AF Corse Ferrari, only ahead of the Lamborghinis of Esmee Hawkey and Deledda.

Portimao DTM - Sunday qualifying results:

Cla Nº Driver Car Time Delay 1 51 Nico Müller Audi 1'39.794 2 63 Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 1'40.001 0.207 3 74 Felipe Fraga Ferrari 1'40.011 0.217 4 31 S.van der Linde BMW 1'40.012 0.218 5 22 Lucas Auer Mercedes 1'40.055 0.261 6 4 Luca Stolz Mercedes 1'40.063 0.269 7 11 Marco Wittmann BMW 1'40.107 0.313 8 3 K.van der Linde Audi 1'40.153 0.359 9 7 Ricardo Feller Audi 1'40.154 0.360 10 1 Maximilian Götz Mercedes 1'40.189 0.395 11 92 Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'40.210 0.416 12 12 Dev Gore Audi 1'40.236 0.442 13 33 René Rast Audi 1'40.283 0.489 14 66 Marius Zug Audi 1'40.285 0.491 15 55 Mikaël Grenier Mercedes 1'40.304 0.510 16 94 Dennis Olsen Porsche 1'40.378 0.584 17 10 Esteban Muth BMW 1'40.410 0.616 18 88 Maro Engel Mercedes 1'40.471 0.677 19 25 Philipp Eng BMW 1'40.537 0.743 20 95 Nicki Thiim Lamborghini 1'40.563 0.769 21 24 Thomas Preining Porsche 1'40.580 0.786 22 36 Arjun Maini Mercedes 1'40.597 0.803 23 18 Maximilian Buhk Mercedes 1'40.622 0.828 24 27 David Schumacher Mercedes 1'40.670 0.876 25 85 Clemens Schmid Lamborghini 1'40.947 1.153 26 19 Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini 1'40.959 1.165 27 37 Sébastien Loeb Ferrari 1'41.045 1.251 28 26 Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini 1'41.613 1.819 29 6 Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 1'42.208 2.414