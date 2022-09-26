Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bortolotti questions why DTM ran qualifying in "undriveable" conditions Next / Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty
DTM / Red Bull Ring News

Rast got "punished" for conservative strategy in Austria DTM race

Audi’s DTM title hope Rene Rast feels he got “punished” for being conservative with his strategy after tumbling to a disappointing 10th-place finish at the Red Bull Ring.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
Listen to this article

After a strong second-place result in the opening race of the weekend behind Red Bull’s Nick Cassidy, Rast was again on course to finish as the highest-placed championship contender in Sunday’s second contest as he ran fifth after his pitstop.

But the track started to dry out rapidly in the closing stages of the race, putting the wet-shod Abt Audi of Rast on the back foot. As drivers who had gambled on slick tyres started charging through the field, Rast had no pace to hold his position and slipped to 11th in less than a handful of laps.

Reigning champion Maximilian Gotz was later handed a 30-second time penalty for a pitstop infringement, promoting Rast up a place in the final order, but the German driver was left with only a solitary point to show for his efforts.

With championship leader Sheldon van der Linde drawing a blank on a torrid weekend for BMW, the race is seen as a lost opportunity for Rast to bridge the gap to the South African and boost his chances of a fourth DTM title with Audi.

Speaking after the race, Rast explained that he had to take the championship picture into account while choosing his strategy, and the rain tyres had appeared to be the safe bet when he stopped on lap 21 of 35.

"When you fight for the championship, you always try to keep an eye on the opponents and not take exorbitant risks. You do what the competition is doing," the 35-year-old told Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com.

“Things looked good for a long time and we were fifth. Only then was the track suddenly so dry that the cars with slicks came from behind and then really overtook me in the last corner, which knocked me out of the points [until Gotz’s penalty].

“Today we played it safe and unfortunately we were punished for it in the end.”

The second race at the Red Bull Ring saw a wide range of strategies as the action began in wet conditions before the track started drying out, with a late drizzle on the final lap complicating matters even further.

HRT driver Luca Stolz finished second after making an early pitstop on lap 7 for wets to run in clear air, while polesitter Maro Engel switched to slicks late on to snatch the final spot on the podium. 

Rast, however, felt both strategies had their own risks and the best possible option for him was to extend his first stint and then take on a fresh set of wet tyres.

"If you had stopped early, there was a risk that it would really dry out and then you would have had to switch to slicks again,” he explained. 

“We didn't want to take that risk. That's why we drove a little longer and of course observed all the competition and what the others were doing. Then we drove on and were virtually overtaken by many who stopped early.

"We might have done two or three laps longer and then switch to slicks. But it was so difficult because there was no dry track before the pit stop window [was closed]."

Auer wouldn’t have “dared” to switch to slicks

Winward Mercedes driver Lucas Auer was one of the first drivers to gamble on slick tyres after coming into the pits just two laps after Rast’s stop, having been told by his race engineer over team radio that "we'll only score points with slicks today.”

Lucas Auer, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Mercedes-AMG GT3

Lucas Auer, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Mercedes-AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Although Auer fell as low as 21st after struggling on a track that was still wet at most places, the complexion of his race soon took a turn for the better and he climbed up to sixth at the finish.

The eight points he scored elevated him to second in the championship, one point clear of Rast and only 11 adrift of Schubert BMW’s van der Linde ahead of the title decider at Hockenheim.

Auer said he wouldn’t have switched to slick tyres if he was making the call, but it soon became clear to him that the team had put him on the right strategy.

"That was the perfect decision,” the Austrian told Motorsport-Total.com. "I wouldn't have dared to do that. But that was the only chance we had to pull something off today.

"I almost flew off at least three times on the first lap after the pit stop. But when the tyres then reached operating temperature, I knew: we did the right thing.

"Fourth place on Saturday was like a victory for us with the speed we had. Only Sunday in the rain I didn't deliver in qualifying. That was shit, I have to say. Also from me - just not enough. 

“That's why I'm happy with the race now."

The top five drivers are separated by just 16 points going into Hockenheim, with van der Linde sitting at the top on 130 points, Auer second on 119, Rast third on 118, Thomas Preining fourth with 116 and Mirko Bortolotti fifth with 114 points on board.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Bortolotti questions why DTM ran qualifying in "undriveable" conditions
Previous article

Bortolotti questions why DTM ran qualifying in "undriveable" conditions
Next article

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty Red Bull Ring
DTM

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty

Bortolotti questions why DTM ran qualifying in "undriveable" conditions Red Bull Ring
DTM

Bortolotti questions why DTM ran qualifying in "undriveable" conditions

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

René Rast More from
René Rast
Cassidy surprised by Rast's stern defence after Spa DTM collision Spa
DTM

Cassidy surprised by Rast's stern defence after Spa DTM collision

Rast tests BMW's LMDh car, could get 2023 race outings
IMSA

Rast tests BMW's LMDh car, could get 2023 race outings

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi Prime
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

More from
ABT Motorsport
Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive" Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"

Mahindra confirms talks with Abt for Formula E powertrain supply
Formula E

Mahindra confirms talks with Abt for Formula E powertrain supply

Abt team to make Formula E return next season
Formula E

Abt team to make Formula E return next season

Latest news

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty
DTM DTM

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty

Porsche driver Thomas Preining was hit with a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Audi rival Nico Muller at the Red Bull Ring, only for the DTM to clear him of any wrongdoing more than three hours after the race. Here’s why the series took the unusual step of withdrawing a mid-race penalty.

Rast got "punished" for conservative strategy in Austria DTM race
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Rast got "punished" for conservative strategy in Austria DTM race

Audi’s DTM title hope Rene Rast feels he got “punished” for being conservative with his strategy after tumbling to a disappointing 10th-place finish at the Red Bull Ring.

Bortolotti questions why DTM ran qualifying in "undriveable" conditions
DTM DTM

Bortolotti questions why DTM ran qualifying in "undriveable" conditions

Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti doesn’t understand why DTM didn’t cancel Sunday’s qualifying session after torrential rain had made it “undriveable” at the Red Bull Ring.

DTM Red Bull Ring: Preining wins thriller, van der Linde struggles
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM Red Bull Ring: Preining wins thriller, van der Linde struggles

Thomas Preining clinched Porsche’s third victory in the DTM with an impressive drive in wet-to-dry conditions at the Red Bull Ring, as championship leader Sheldon van der Linde failed to break inside the points for a second race in succession.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.