Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The AF Corse-run Red Bull team arrives at its home event as one of the favourites following Alex Albon's stunning victory at the Nurburgring last time out. His teammate Liam Lawson drew a duck in Germany but all signs suggest he will bounce back strongly in Austria.

DTM race winner Lucas Auer will also be in the limelight as the only full-time Austrian driver on the grid in 2021 following the departures of Philipp Eng and Ferdinand Habsburg.

The 26-year-old has returned to the Mercedes fold this season after spending a year away in the BMW camp. He notched up a podium finish in the opening round of the season at Monza and currently sits eighth in the championship on 50 points.

Christian Klien, who is contesting a part season campaign with McLaren, will skip the race to complete his TV duties with ServusTV.

This weekend marks Austria's return to the DTM calendar for the first time in three years, with the Red Bull Ring having last staged a round of the series in 2018.

Red Bull Ring DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 FP2 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 23:30 22:30 19:00 Qualifying 1 08:20 09:20 10:20 04:20 01:20 18:20 17:20 13:50 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:20 09:20 10:20 04:20 01:20 18:20 17:20 13:50 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in the UK

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 12:00-12:45 BST

Free Practice 2 - 14:30-15:15 BST

Saturday 4th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 09:20-09:40 BST

Race 1 - 12:30 BST

Sunday 5th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 09:20-9:40

Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 13:00-13:45 CEST

Free Practice 2 - 15:30-16:15 CEST

Saturday 4th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 CEST

Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 5th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:20-10:40 CEST

Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in the US

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1- 07:00-07:45 ET / 04:00-04:45 PT

Free Practice 2 - 09:30-10:15 ET / 06:30-07:15 PT

Saturday 4th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 04:20-04:40 ET / 01:20-01:40 PT

Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 5th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 04:20-04:40 ET / 01:20-01:40 PT

Race 2 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 21:00-21:45 AEST

Free Practice 2 - 23:30-00:15 AEST

Saturday 4th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 18:20-18:40 AEST

Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 5th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 18:20-18:40 AEST

Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 13:00-13:45 SAT / 14:00-14:45 EAT

Free Practice 2 -15:30-16:15 SAT / 16:30-17:15 EAT

Saturday 4th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 SAT / 11:20-11:40 EAT

Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 5th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:20-10:40 SAT / 11:20-11:40 EAT

Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Japan

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 20:00-20:45 JST

Free Practice 2 - 22:30-23:15 JST

Saturday 4th September 2021

Qualifying 1 -17:20-17:40 JST

Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 5th September 2021

Qualifying 2 -17:20-17:40 JST

Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in India

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1 - 16:30-17:15 IST

Free Practice 2 -19:00-19:45 IST

Saturday 4th September 2021

Qualifying 1 - 13:50-14:10 IST

Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 5th September 2021

Qualifying 2 - 13:50-14:10 IST

Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ServusTV

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

India - Autocar India YouTube

Indonesia - Mola TV

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Russia - Match TV

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Red Bull Ring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Both Red Bull Ring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Red Bull Ring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Red Bull Ring - with no restrictions on total number of spectators. In addition, the DTM is opening the paddock to fans for the first time since 2019. To purchase tickets, click here.