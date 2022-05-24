Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Auer bemused by “massive pace” deficit in DTM Lausitzring race two Next / Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring
DTM / Lausitzring News

Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double

DTM championship leader Sheldon van der Linde says that Schubert Motorsport "found some very good steps” on its new BMW M4 GT3 that allowed him to take both Lausitzring victories.

James Newbold
By:
Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double
Listen to this article

On a weekend when Schubert also swept the ADAC GT Masters round at the Red Bull Ring, van der Linde took the car’s first DTM win in race one after passing Lucas Auer at the start, then was never headed from pole in race two despite carrying 25kg in ballast.

The South African, who now leads the standings by 15 points over Lamborghini's Mirko Bortolotti, said that his team had made a big performance gain at the former Champ Car venue that could be explained by the car's relative newness compared to its opposition, whose set-up parameters are much better-defined.

Asked by Motorpsort.com's sister title Motorsport-Total.com whether its step forward at the Lausitzring was track-specific, after finishing seventh and eighth in the opening races of the year in Portimao, van der Linde said: "I personally believe Lausitzring is one of our stronger tracks for sure.

"There are some other tracks that we’ll be strong at, but it’s impossible in this kind of field to be this competitive every weekend.

"I think we found some very good steps on the car. It’s obviously a brand-new car, so every step you make is a bigger one than when the car is six or seven years old like the Audi or the Merc for example.

"They’ve still got the Evo pack which helps clearly, but with a brand-new car you always make very big steps in the beginning and then it gets smaller and smaller.

"Hopefully we’ve made the bigger steps now and we can just pull it through to the end."

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Van der Linde's teammate Philipp Eng, who retired from race one due to a suspension problem, came through from 11th on the grid to finish fourth.

He told Motorsport.com that the car was benefitting from having more races under its belt to get it into the right set-up window.

"You can go testing as much as you want, but in the end it counts when you go racing and a race is always different than a long run in a testing session," explained the Austrian, who put his qualifying deficit down to "little gremlins on our car".

"Obviously we have a very good baseline set-up, but it was just down to optimise and extract the maximum and I think you can see from Sheldon he did a perfect job all weekend.

"He was the man to beat - he is the man at the moment, he showed what the car can do.

"He is driving very well around here, he likes this place and he is especially strong in Turn 1. He is young, so he is still crazy enough to carry the speeds!

"If we fix my little gremlins then I think, or I hope, I can be up there as well."

Van der Linde added that he had been "really impressed" by the Schubert team, a newcomer to the DTM this year.

“I think everyone kind of knew, when we went testing a lot this year, they kind of had us on their radar,” he said.

“They knew that we would be strong at certain tracks, but not as strong as we’ve proven to be until now at least.

“It’s one thing to perform, but it’s another thing to keep it there.”

shares
comments

Related video

Auer bemused by “massive pace” deficit in DTM Lausitzring race two
Previous article

Auer bemused by “massive pace” deficit in DTM Lausitzring race two
Next article

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring
Load comments
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success Lausitzring
DTM

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring Lausitzring
DTM

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Bristol Prime
NASCAR Cup

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Latest news

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success
DTM DTM

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring
DTM DTM

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring

Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double
DTM DTM

Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double

Auer bemused by “massive pace” deficit in DTM Lausitzring race two
DTM DTM

Auer bemused by “massive pace” deficit in DTM Lausitzring race two

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.