DTM pushes season start until July due to coronavirus

The 2020 DTM campaign was originally due to get underway at Circuit Zolder on April 24-26, although this had become increasingly unlikely after Europe became the epicenter of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Indeed, Zolder and the next four rounds of the championship have been moved later in the year, with Norisring now hosting the season opener on July 10-12.

The inaugural DTM race at Russia’s new Igora Drive circuit will take place a month later on July 31 - August 2, although DTM may choose to host its Swedish round at Anderstorp Raceway on that date instead and hold the Igora Drive race later on October 2-4.

DTM has managed to retain all 10 events that were originally on the calendar, but this has pushed the season well into November.

Interestingly, the season will now conclude on November 13-15 at Monza instead of Hockenheim, which has traditionally served as the curtain-closing round of the DTM in recent years.

The revised calendar has managed to avoid a clash with the Le Mans 24 Hours, which is now scheduled to take place on September 19-20, a week after DTM visits Assen in the Netherlands.

The original schedule for the 2020 DTM season featured a clash between its Swedish round and Le Mans, which could have potentially affected Audi driver Mike Rockenfeller’s sportscar commitments with Corvette.

There was no word on when the DTM will run its pre-season test, having first opted to move it from Monza to Hockenheim before calling it off altogether.

Revised 2020 DTM calendar:

Date Venue July 10 - 12 Norisring July 31 - August 2 Igora Drive / Anderstorp Raceway August 7 - 9 Zolder August 22 - 23 Brands Hatch September 4 - 6 Assen September 11 - 13 Nurubrgring October 2 - 4 Igora Drive / Anderstorp Raceway October 16 - 18 Lausitzring November 6 - 8 Hockenheim November 13 - 15 Monza

