Team Rosberg becomes second ex-Audi squad to confirm DTM stay

Team Rosberg has been an integral part of the DTM since 1995, and has most recently powered Rene Rast to all three of his drivers’ titles in the last four years.

There were some question marks over Team Rosberg’s future in the DTM after it emerged that it has laid off some of its employees after losing factory backing from Audi as part of the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer’s exit from the series.

But after stating that it was necessary for it to switch to a leaner operation to function as a self-funded customer racing team, Team Rosberg has now confirmed that it will remain in the DTM for the next two years.

Although the exact details of its programme are yet to be revealed, beyond the fact that it will run two cars, it is expected that the outfit will continue its partnership with Audi and field a pair of R8 LMS GT3 in the category.

Team Rosberg is the second ex-works Audi team to confirm that it will remain in the DTM after Abt, and fifth overall to announce it would be a part of the 2021 grid, joining GruppeM (Mercedes), 2 Seas Motorsport and Jenson Team Rocket RJN (both McLaren).

“It was clear to us that we would work on it with the highest priority to prove our performance in the world’s most professional sprint series,” said team principal Kimmo Liimatainen.

“Under the special circumstances of 2020, it was extremely valuable that we as a team again have managed to celebrate a title. Our aim is to win, at the beginning of next year, we will present with whom and how we intend on achieving our ambitious goal.

“Today, I am particularly pleased to be able to confirm our participation with two vehicles in the DTM 2021 and 2022. Along with planning for the DTM, we worked with Rosberg Extreme Racing, RXR, and realized yet another great project – we are working enthusiastically on this new experience.”

The 2021 DTM season, the first to feature GT3 cars, is scheduled to begin at Igora Drive in Russia on May 29-30. A total of nine rounds are scheduled next year, with four rounds taking place in Germany and the other five scheduled elsewhere in Europe.

Series boss Gerhard Berger is expecting at least 20 cars from five different manufacturers at the start of the series' GT3 era.