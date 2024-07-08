All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
DTM Norisring

Thiim completes '20-year-old dream' as he joins father Kurt as a DTM winner

Thiim paid tribute to his father after adding an emotional DTM race victory to his illustrious CV

Rachit Thukral Sönke Brederlow
Podium: Race winner Nicki Thiim, SSR Performance
Factory Aston Martin driver Nicki Thiim completed a ‘20-year-old dream’ after joining his father and 1986 champion Kurt in the list of DTM race winners at the Norisring on Sunday.
Driving a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2 for SSR Performance, polesitter Thiim survived a late safety car appearance to clinch his maiden race victory in the DTM on his 12th attempt.
The Danish driver was visibly emotional when he crossed the chequered flag at the end of lap 69 and broke into tears when he appeared for post-race interviews.
The DTM has always occupied a special place in the heart for Thiim because of the long and successful tenure his father enjoyed in the series during the late '80s and early '90s. Apart from winning the title on his first attempt in ‘86 in a Rover Vitesse, the older Thiim won a total of 20 races with three different brands, including BMW and Mercedes.
Asked about the significance of his victory at the fabled Norisring street circuit, where his father won twice in the DTM, the 35-year-old said: “My father was a great hero [for me], and now [winning] here at the Norisring means a lot to me.
"I don't even know where to start. It's unbelievable. This has been my dream for over 20 years.
"I saw my father racing on the race track in the 90s. Ever since I was a big boy, I've dreamed of being like these guys here. I've travelled around the world and mainly driven endurance races, won last week in Spa [at the 24-hour race] and now here. I don't know what to say."
Nicki Thiim, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3

Nicki Thiim, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Thiim got a chance to race in the DTM for the first time in 2022 when he signed a deal with T3 Motorsport, but he split with the team just three rounds into the year. The privateer Lamborghini squad subsequently pulled out of the championship without a single points finish to its name.
After a short gap, Thiim returned to the DTM this year with Aston Martin’s blessing, joining Lamborghini's factory-supported SSR Performance squad alongside multiple race winner Mirko Bortolotti.
But much like his truncated 2022 campaign, the start of the season was nothing short of a nightmare, as he retired from three out of the first races across Oschersleben and the Lausitzring - mostly due to mechanical problems.
However, after scoring an outright victory at the Spa 24 Hours just the previous weekend in a Comtoyou Racing-entered Aston Vantage GT3 with team-mates Mattia Drudi and Marco Sorensen, he was also able to turn around his DTM campaign with a pole position and a win on Sunday.
“To be honest, it was the hardest six months I've experienced in my entire career,” he admitted.
"Nothing worked, no matter what, but with hard work and dedication you can really achieve something. I just always believed in myself and of course, the team never let me down either.
"So it's about winning and losing together, and I'm obviously very proud to be standing here now and celebrating a DTM victory. That shows me once again that I'm not too old for something like this."
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article DTM Norisring: Thiim scores first series win in Race 2

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Alex Marquez would've 'traded 42 podiums for one with Marc' before German GP

Alex Marquez would've 'traded 42 podiums for one with Marc' before German GP

MotoGP
German GP
Alex Marquez would've 'traded 42 podiums for one with Marc' before German GP
Nine things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP German Grand Prix

Nine things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP German Grand Prix

MotoGP
German GP
Nine things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP German Grand Prix
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

How Alex Bowman came away with two victories at Chicago

How Alex Bowman came away with two victories at Chicago

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago
How Alex Bowman came away with two victories at Chicago
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio

Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio
McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field

McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field
Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing

Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
By Gary Watkins
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Newbold
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
By Rachit Thukral
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA