Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
DTM / Imola News

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola

Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock will rejoin the DTM field at Imola this month as part of a wildcard entry from Ceccato Racing.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola
Listen to this article

Glock will drive a new BMW M4 GT3 in the third round of the 2022 DTM season on June 17-18, returning to the championship in which he scored five wins, 15 podiums and a best finish of fifth in the standings.

The German driver was a mainstay of BMW’s works DTM programme from 2013, having joined the series immediately after the end of his five-year F1 stint that yielded three podiums with Toyota but no wins.

Glock stayed on in the DTM last year following its switch to a customer-based GT3 formula, driving Rowe Racing’s factory-supported BMW M6 GT3 in the series.

However, his results were underwhelming for most part as he struggled to transition from Class One machinery, and Rowe Racing quit the DTM at the end of the year, leaving him without a seat in the series for the first time in a decade.

Having remained a factory driver on BMW’s books this year despite his full-time exit from the DTM, the 40-year-old has now been offered an opportunity to make a wildcard appearance in Italy later this month, taking the size of the grid to a record-breaking 30 cars.

“Racing in DTM together with Roberto Ravaglia and his team is a cool story,” said Glock. “The new M4 suits me well. 

“With Michelin, DTM is using a different tyre from the one in the Italian championship. Opportunities for preparation are few because availability of tyres is very limited due to the general supply chain issues.

“The timed pit stop is a new task for the team, too. All in all, it is a huge challenge, but a great story, one to which I am really looking forward.”

Timo Glock, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3

Timo Glock, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Glock’s car will be entered by 1989 DTM champion Roberto Ravaglia's Ceccato team, which has been running him in the Italian GT series this year alongside countryman Jens Klingmann.

“Being back in DTM after so many years is really exciting,” said Ravagila. “I know the thrill from 1989 when I won the DTM title as a driver. 

“Now, I am lucky to be participating in DTM as the Ceccato Racing team manager at the legendary Imola circuit, and in the 50th anniversary year of BMW M, no less.

 “I know that I can rely on a competitive car like the BMW M4 and a super motivated driver like Timo Glock.”

Glock’s prospects for Imola have been boosted by his 2021 teammate Sheldon van der Linde claiming a double victory in Schubert Motorsport’s BMW M4 at the Lausitzring last month, validating the speed of the German manufacturer’s new GT3 contender for the 2022 season.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
Previous article

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Mahindra has 'got its act together' ahead of Jakarta FE race Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Mahindra has 'got its act together' ahead of Jakarta FE race

Lowes says confidence "slowly coming back" in WSBK Estoril
World Superbike

Lowes says confidence "slowly coming back" in WSBK

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Timo Glock More from
Timo Glock
Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season
Video Inside
DTM

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM Monza
DTM

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem Prime
DTM

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem

Latest news

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola
DTM DTM

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times
DTM DTM

What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success
DTM DTM

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.