Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull's Fraga had "really bad luck" in race-winning DTM season
DTM News

Timo Glock learned about BMW exit over video call

Timo Glock was told he had been dropped by BMW over a video call with the German manufacturer’s management, Motorsport.com has learned.

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Timo Glock learned about BMW exit over video call
Listen to this article

It was announced at the beginning of September that Glock and BMW will part ways at the end of the 2022 season, marking the conclusion of a 10-year partnership between the two.

Glock specially thanked former BMW Motorsport boss Jens Marquardt while announcing the news on Instagram, but there was no mention of his replacement Andreas Roos in the post.

According to Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com, this may have been so because Glock’s exit from BMW was far from cordial, with Roos and another BMW manager believed to have informed the 40-year-old he won’t be retained by the brand in 2023 over a 10-minute video conference.

In terms of a parting gift for his 10 years of service, a second wildcard DTM outing of the year in the Hockenheim finale would have been the ideal farewell for Glock, having famously battled against Mercedes’ Gary Paffett at the former Formula 1 venue for victory in 2018. But the Bavarian brand is only understood to have offered Glock a chance to take part in the supporting DTM Classic category for retro cars, which he likely declined.

"BMW said they no longer have a field of activity for me,” Glock told Motorsport-Total.com about his split from BMW. 

“And so, there was no continuation of the ten-year partnership, which is a shame, of course, because we built up something together over the ten years. It's a great pity to end it like this."

Timo Glock, Ceccato Racing BMW M4 GT3

Timo Glock, Ceccato Racing BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: DTM

Roos explained that BMW couldn’t find a place to slot in Glock after completing a major overhaul its factory involvement in motorsport in recent years. 

The Bavarian marque ended its works participation in DTM after 2020 and exited Formula E entirely last year, and is currently preparing to enter the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship with the new BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh car.

"I can fully understand that Timo is disappointed or even frustrated," Roos told Motorsport-Total.com.

"None of us is happy about being told it's not going to continue, we have to be honest about that. I understand that too. But we also have to look at how things are going for us.

"At some point we made a decision on what our driver squad could look like for next year. And at that point we already made our decision and said that there is no future between Timo and us. 

“We had a great ten years together, we also discussed that with Timo. But we currently don't see a future where Timo could be on the road for us."

Glock not willing to retire just yet

Glock joined the BMW fold not long after the end of his Formula 1 career, and went on to become an integral member of its DTM programme from 2013, scoring five wins, 15 podiums and six pole positions during this period.

After a tough first season with GT3 cars in 2021, Glock moved to Italian GT this year with Ceccato Racing, but did return to DTM as a wildcard at Imola in June and nearly finished inside the top 10 despite a slow pitstop.

Despite his stint with BMW coming to a close, the 40-year-old is not ready to retire just yet and is exploring opportunities to continue racing in 2023.

"I'm still very motivated to drive a race car,” he said. “And I know that I still have the skills to do so. I see that every time I sit in the M4 GT3 again.”

Glock is also leaving the door open to return to the DTM, where he spent a total of nine  seasons and competed in nearly 150 races.

"I'm open to everything," said the German. "Whether it's prototypes - I have experience with aero cars from my Formula 1 days - or GT cars, we'll have to wait and see.

“There might be a possibility of competing in the DTM with another manufacturer. I'm not planning to hang up my helmet yet." 

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull's Fraga had "really bad luck" in race-winning DTM season
Previous article

Red Bull's Fraga had "really bad luck" in race-winning DTM season
More from
Sven Haidinger
DTM could set maximum limit of cars per manufacturer in 2023
DTM

DTM could set maximum limit of cars per manufacturer in 2023

Vila Real eyeing slot on German-centric 2023 DTM calendar
DTM

Vila Real eyeing slot on German-centric 2023 DTM calendar

DTM looking to outlaw one-car teams from 2023
DTM

DTM looking to outlaw one-car teams from 2023

Timo Glock More from
Timo Glock
Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW
DTM

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW

Glock: Slow pitstop, "complete idiot" Grenier ruined DTM return Imola
DTM

Glock: Slow pitstop, "complete idiot" Grenier ruined DTM return

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem Prime
DTM

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem

Latest news

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?

While the excitement in the motorsport world continues at full throttle, Motorsport.tv continues to broadcast the most exciting series. This weekend, all attention will be focussed on season finales in the ADAC GT Masters at Hockenheim, Formula Regional Europe and Italian Formula 4 Championship - all of which will be available on Motorsport.tv live and for free. Not to mention the most exciting racing from Brazil: Stock Car Pro Series, featuring Rubens Barrichello, Felipe Massa, Nelson Piquet Jr, Ricardo Zonta and many more top drivers!

Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team

Yuki Tsunoda says he needs to “definitely reduce” mistakes like his crash in Singapore and previous spate of penalties to lead AlphaTauri in Formula 1 next year.

Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo says he will approach the Malaysian Grand Prix aggressively as he has "nothing to lose" in the face of his potential MotoGP title defeat this weekend.

Porsche's Formula 1 plans not dead, says FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Porsche's Formula 1 plans not dead, says FIA

Porsche's hopes of entering Formula 1 are not over yet, suggests the FIA, despite the collapse of the German car manufacturer's original plan with Red Bull.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.