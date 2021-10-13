Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Marko says van der Linde deserved ban after Norisring DTM
DTM / Norisring News

Van der Linde apologises to Lawson after Norisring DTM clash

By:
, Autosport.com Editor

Kelvin van der Linde has apologised to Liam Lawson for their clash during the Norisring DTM finale in an emotional social media post.

Van der Linde apologises to Lawson after Norisring DTM clash

Across the three final races of the DTM season, van der Linde caused collisions with Lawson in each race, with a crash in the finale destroying his rival’s hopes of the claiming the 2021 title which was won by Maximilian Gotz – but only after Mercedes team orders’ gave the German the race win to seal the drivers’ championship by three points.

Red Bull junior Lawson, who began the Norising final round as heavy title favourite, put the blame on van der Linde, calling him an “idiot” and the “dirtiest guy” he has ever raced against while Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko felt he deserved a ban for his actions.

Van der Linde, who was given a five-second time penalty for leaving the track in an unsafe manner at Turn 2 during their crash in the final race at Norisring, has taken to social media to provide a public apology to Lawson having spoken to him on the phone on Tuesday night.

“After Sunday’s race, I decided to turn away from social media and reflect on everything that happened,” van der Linde wrote on his personal social media accounts. “In that time I wanted to make sure to contact the person who most deserved an apology. Liam and I spoke last night.

“We spoke about everything that happened and I apologised for the actions that cost him the championship.

“I also apologised for how I handled the media directly after the race. I was full of adrenaline and had a microphone stuck in my face as I got out of the car without seeing what happened on TV. I didn’t handle it well and I’m not proud of that.”

 

The Abt Sportsline driver has also opened up on the abuse he has received via social media after the DTM finale.

“On a sporting side everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” he wrote. “Us drivers are forced to make high stake decision within a split second of time. Those are not always the right ones and they often have serious consequences.

“The social abuse which I received during the last week leave a sad taste in my mouth and will take time to process. The only thing I will say to those that felt the need to write those things: You don’t know me, you don’t know my family and you definitely haven’t walked a day in my shoes. Sport is sport. But never ever forget that there are real people behind it all. I do not wish any of that on any human being.

“I will be back here next year. And I will do many things better. Kelvin.”

Van der Linde ended the 2021 DTM season in third place in the drivers’ championship, 22 points off title-winner Gotz and 19 points behind Lawson.

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020

